100 Colorado Creatives 4.0: Stewart Tucker Lundy

EXPAND Stewart Tucker Lundy (second from left) with Mayor Hancock and his crew at the City and County of Denver. Courtesy of Stewart Tucker Lundy

#95: Stewart Tucker Lundy

Stewart Tucker Lundy needs a special closet for all the hats he wears, but basically, he’s a people person with a mission to help his many communities and speak out for the disenfranchised. While serving Mayor Hancock and the City of Denver on various commissions and committees and sitting on the board of the Warm Cookies of the Revolution civic health club, he still finds time to run a communications consultancy, and lately, he’s added actor to his résumé, performing as Franklin D. Roosevelt in the Phamaly Theatre Company’s current production of Annie. Lundy fits right in with the ensemble, a professional troupe comprising people living with a variety of disabilities, as a diving accident put him in a wheelchair at the age of fourteen. What’s next for Lundy? He’s still got big dreams, as you’ll learn from his answers to the 100CC questionnaire.

What (or who) is your muse?

People. To be more specific, people who exemplify individuality and compassion and, in general, I find them fascinating. When I go along the streets, looking at different faces, I know that everyone has a story; that inspires me, because those stories are always interesting.

Which three people, dead or alive, would you like to invite to your next party, and why?

Adolf Hitler, Malcolm X and Ricky Gervais. Adolf Hitler, because I'd want to get a feel for what his demented mind was like, his insecurities…just his overall mindset. Malcolm X, because he at one time in his life was so radical with his beliefs, then came to the center after returning from Mecca. Ricky Gervais, because I find him very quick-witted, fascinating and intelligent. He is a very good conversationalist, and overall, I think after a few drinks, the conversation would become very fun — and intense.

What’s the best thing about the local community in your field — and the worst?

I have more than one field, but it basically relates back to people, and Denver. I do everything from working with the mayor to finding the best nightclub for people visiting from out of state. The best thing is, it's growing. Everything is getting big, from the city and its way of thinking to the new people we have coming here. They all seem to want a piece of Denver. The worse thing is that it's pushing out people who would like to enjoy everything that the bigwigs want to enjoy, too.

What's the one thing Denver (or Colorado) could do to better help the community at large?

I hate to be a cliché and Pollyanna, but do unto others as you want done unto you. Would you want your neighborhood gentrified? No. So don't try to do it to someone else.

EXPAND Lundy poses for a photo shoot with Shelly Perry. Courtesy of Stewart Tucker Lundy

Denver, love it or leave it? What keeps you here — or makes you want to leave?

I love Denver. I've had almost a twenty-plus-year affair with Denver. I lived in Colorado Springs, (didn't really like it, although the people were nice). I left Colorado for a year and came back after meeting my wife, and although I'd been to Denver for workshops, I had never really fully experienced the city. What keeps me here is its people. I love the people of Denver — they always smile. More than likely, they are from somewhere else, but the natives are cool, also. The only thing that would make me want to leave are the cold temperatures. Ironically enough, I’m not a big fan of the cold. So says the man who lives in and loves Denver!

You’ve come this far in life. What’s still on your bucket list?

I think two things: Owning my own production company and making a large contribution to a charity to get both my wife's name and mine on a bench or the front of a building.

EXPAND Lundy in the Galleria at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Courtesy of Stewart Tucker Lundy

Who is your favorite Colorado Creative?

I would have to say Regan Linton. She's a Colorado native; I met her through a friend of a friend. Both Regan and my wife talked me into doing a play, Annie, with her theater group, Phamaly, where she is the creative director. I find her to be quite fascinating with her personal journey as a person who just happens to be a woman and have a disability. She soaks up all of the ideas of the world. On many occasions when I've had lunch with her, she can barely get through a conversation without saying, "Hold on, let me write that down, I like that idea!" She is the epitome of creativity. Happy to be her friend.

EXPAND Stewart and Marci Lundy. Courtesy of Stewart Tucker Lundy

What's on your agenda in the coming year?

Traveling with my wife, getting my mind more into collecting ideas, and using this body as a vessel to project them out into the world.

Who do you think will get noticed in the local creative community in the coming year?

I have to go back to Phamaly. I think after this play and all of the attention they've been getting, the community – and world – will notice that acting has no limitations.

See Lundy perform with Phamaly in Annie, now running through August 6 in the Stage Theatre at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase online. Read more from Lundy at his blog page.

