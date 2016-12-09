Street Style: Mikki the Mime on Fashion, Performance and the Art of Life

EXPAND Mikki the Mime performs regularly on the 16th Street Mall. Mauricio Rocha

While strolling along the 16th Street Mall, you might have noticed a female mime making balloon animals or playing the violin, eye-catching in monochromatic black-and-white outfits and theatrical makeup. She's Mikki Von Weber — aka Mikki the Mime. Born and raised in Denver, Von Weber is a whiz at pantomime, magic, juggling, balloon art, face and canvas painting, and playing instruments ranging from the trumpet and violin to piano, guitar, and mandolin; she also does voice acting and modeling. Before the cold front moved in, we caught up with Von Weber to talk about her personal style and what inspires her as a performer.

EXPAND Mauricio Rocha

Style inspirations and icons: "As far as pantomime goes, I really like Marcel Marceau, because a lot of his skits are unique. Then, of course, you have Charlie Chaplin. I kind of like to look at Liza Minnelli for lots of moves and gestures and stuff. In terms of fashion, I like to put my own outfits together. I just sort of go into thrift shops and see what I can find. I make my own little creations."

EXPAND Mauricio Rocha

Style mantra: "Go out there and try your hardest. Entertain everybody, don't expect too much, and always smile. A line I like to tell myself is, 'I was born to make people smile.'"

Favorite color: "I like white."

Favorite film: "Cabaret is a really good film. I like old clips and performances of Marcel Marceau that you can find online."

EXPAND Von Weber's hat is one of her creations, and it lights up in the dark. Mauricio Rocha

Favorite accessory: "I like my hat a lot. Scarves, too."

Favorite song: "'Nights in White Satin' by the Moody Blues."

Shops at: "I shop everywhere. Ross and H&M, of course. I'm a sucker for vintage shops. Rosey's has some fun little styles."

EXPAND Mauricio Rocha

How her on-stage and off-stage personas differ: "If you are performing off-stage in a social setting, I think that it may be a little too high-energy for people. Coming up with your own character is an expression of yourself. Mikki the Mime is my character, but she's me — she's always changing and evolving. I love mime because I can incorporate many of my talents into my act. I have been developing this character for four years."

Like Von Weber and Mikki the Mime, always demonstrate the best character you can, Denver.

