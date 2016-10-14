menu

Street Style: Musician Sur Ellz, aka Khalil Arcady, Spotted at DISH

Ten Best Fashion Events In Denver in October


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Street Style: Musician Sur Ellz, aka Khalil Arcady, Spotted at DISH

Friday, October 14, 2016 at 6 a.m.
By Mauricio Rocha
Khalil Arcady, also known as Sur Ellz.EXPAND
Khalil Arcady, also known as Sur Ellz.
Mauricio Rocha
A A

For some creatives, fashion and music work together to create a real work of art. Khalil Arcady is Sur Ellz, a 23-year-old songwriter, producer and performer from Aurora who sports a multi-genre appeal in both his music and fashion. We spotted him at Westword's DISH last month, where he was wearing a wide-brim hat. "I threw on my friend's 'brunch hat,' and this being the peak of brunch hours, the hat worked out for me," Ellz says.

So has life in Denver. "I spent several years moving back and forth between Colorado, Georgia, Virginia, South and North Carolina, but finished my senior year of high school at Denver School of the Arts," says Ellz. We chatted with him to learn more about his fashion aesthetic and his music, which tells stories of modern struggle and human interaction. 

Sur Ellz in his friend's brunch hat at DISH.EXPAND
Sur Ellz in his friend's brunch hat at DISH.
Mauricio Rocha

His personal style: "My personal style is inspired by an array of different styles that have become a part of my own over the years," he says. "Overall, it's the grungy and rugged look that I find most comfortable. I am also heavily influenced by Afro-punk culture, because for years I have been dressing this way and never knew there was a whole culture out there for people who are just like me. 

"A few of my style icons would be Jeremy Scott, Andre 3000, Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, J Dilla, Prince, Stevie Nicks, Ziggy Stardust, of course, and Zoid Haem, legend in the making. I could name a bunch more, but this answer would turn into a novel."

Ellz wears a jacket from Buffalo Exchange.EXPAND
Ellz wears a jacket from Buffalo Exchange.
Mauricio Rocha

Favorite color: "My favorite color is black, but as a child it was purple."

Related Stories

Favorite accessory:  "My favorite accessory is a solid pair of eyebrows. The runner-up to that would have to be a wicked pair of crazy contacts."

Ellz wears distressed jeans and tan shoes to the outdoor event.EXPAND
Ellz wears distressed jeans and tan shoes to the outdoor event.
Mauricio Rocha

Style mantra: "It would be, 'Do these blacks match?' Possibly even, 'Kelci, come put something on my face.' Kelci and Ben are the legends who showed me the way of the tribal warrior paint I like to wear when performing or going out for a night of dancing."

Shops at: "I like shopping at vintage stores, in friends' closets and, when possible, online. But the art of sharing and borrowing is a unique market of its own — especially when you have stylish friends. Angelo's CDs and more on Colfax and Ogden has the best band T-shirts in the city, no lie."

Ellz wears a bracelet from Sixxxd: "When I put it on, it makes me feel safe and secure."EXPAND
Ellz wears a bracelet from Sixxxd: "When I put it on, it makes me feel safe and secure."
Mauricio Rocha

The difference between his day-to-day self and on-stage persona:  "As Khalil, I enjoy fashion, fine art, working at a record store and making the people I love laugh and smile. As Sur Ellz, I enjoy telling vivid stories through my writing, production and dancing on stage at the shows I get to play.

"I enjoy working with my best friend, Been Stellar, on making beats and songs for other projects for other artists, as well as Sur Ellz music. I'm very excited to release new music very soon and a whole new project. I'm also excited to be doing our first true headliner show on November 10 here in Denver, followed by our first out-of-state show, at the 30 Days in LA festival put together by Red Bull. It's such a blessing to be surrounded by good people who have been supporting me on this new journey.". 

Like Ellz , always stay in sync with your own personal tune,  Denver. 

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Denver Performing Arts Complex Sculpture Park
More Info
More Info

Champa St & Speer Blvd.
Denver, CO 80204

www.artscomplex.com/Venues/SculpturePark/tabid/142/Default.aspx

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >