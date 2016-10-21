menu

Street Style: Rita Sater Spotted at FGI and Jones Fashion Show — off the Runway

Friday, October 21, 2016 at 6:36 a.m.
By Mauricio Rocha
Rita Sater spotted at the Fashion Group International and Jones New York fashion show at Dillard's in Park Meadows.EXPAND
Rita Sater spotted at the Fashion Group International and Jones New York fashion show at Dillard's in Park Meadows.
Mauricio Rocha
A A

At a fashion show, sometimes the style we spot off the runway deserves a second look. We spied event coordinator Rita Sater, a Denver native who has a background in visual merchandising, styling, design and makeup artistry, at the Fashion Group International and Jones New York fashion show at Dillard's in Park Meadows last month. "I love to inspire and promote fashion through positive and personal growth," Sater says. "I think it's very important to show your style and own it." We stopped to chat with Sater and learn more about her fashion sense, style mantra and where she shops. 

Rita Sater wears an over-sized men's sweatshirt from H&M as a dress.EXPAND
Rita Sater wears an over-sized men's sweatshirt from H&M as a dress.
Mauricio Rocha

Style inspirations/icons: "I'm inspired by men's wear with a feminine and sexy touch. Simple yet inviting."

Favorite color: "My favorite color is red, but I love to wear black."

Rita Sater displays her blue manicure.EXPAND
Rita Sater displays her blue manicure.
Mauricio Rocha

Favorite accessory: "My favorite accessory are my big hoop earrings."

Style mantra: "Less is more. I like to look effortless and turn heads. Because no matter what your image is, confidence is the sexiest thing anyone can wear." 

Rita Sater sports a cross-body, red leather purse by Yves Saint Laurent.EXPAND
Rita Sater sports a cross-body, red leather purse by Yves Saint Laurent.
Mauricio Rocha

Autumn anthem: "Rihanna," by Young Thug.

Shops at: "I shop just about anywhere and defiantly online. Some retailers include Zara, H&M, Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters and Missguided, just to name a few."

Rita Sater rocks lace-up, knee-high boots from BP.EXPAND
Rita Sater rocks lace-up, knee-high boots from BP.
Mauricio Rocha

As Sater says, confidence can pull off any outfit. Always dress with confidence and style, Denver. 

