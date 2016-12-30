Take a Hike: Good Weather Thawed Out Evergreen's New Year's Ice Fest

This year's Evergreen Lake Plunge has been cancelled along with the rest of Ice Fest. The weather is too nice. Evergreen Lake Plunge website

Were you looking forward to waltzing in the new year on ice, watching kids slap pucks and adults plunge into near-freezing water in Evergreen? Well, too bad.

The traffic-safety nonprofit Drive Smart has postponed its annual Ice Fest set for New Year's Eve and New Years Day — with affected events including Youth Pond Hockey, Skate the Lake and the Evergreen Plunge — for fear the ice-melting warm weather would send the skaters and hockey players plunging into the water alongside the brave adults.

The group made the decision in conjunction with the Evergreen Parks and Recreation District. This is the second time in twenty years the event has been postponed.

Drive Smart depends on funds raised at the event to provide free traffic-safety classes to the community. But money isn't the only thing that matters. “The safety of our participants while enjoying a special family-friendly event in our community is our utmost priority," says Amy Nichols, Drive Smart interim executive director, in a statement.

The nonprofit will update the public about when the Ice Fest events will be rescheduled on social media.

In the meantime, if you're still looking to celebrate the new year outdoors, head to one of 27 Colorado state parks hosting First Day Hikes, guided adventures through some of the state's most beautiful recreation areas. (Here's the full list of participating parks.)

“We are thrilled to have the largest number of state parks hosting First Day Hikes in 2017 since we first started the program in 2012," says Crystal Dreiling, the park manager at Trinidad Lake State Parks, in an announcement of the lineup. “Getting outside is the best way to bring in a new year and Colorado state parks showcase all the best things about the outdoors.”