Five Things to Know About Telluride This Season

Telluride opened its 45th season on November 23 with expanded snow-making and grooming operations across the mountain and the opening of new beginner terrain for first-timer lessons. Later in the season, the resort will marks its 35th annual Women’s Ski & Wellness Week (February 4-8) and the return of the massively popular Telluride Gay Ski Week (March 17-24).

Here are five things you need to know about Telluride:

1. If you’ve never been to Telluride before, take a complimentary mountain tour with a Telluride Mountain Ambassador, departing daily at 10 a.m. from the top of the Coonskin Lift. The resort is massive and has a lot of history. You’ll get a good sense of both from the tour.