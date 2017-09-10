Ten of Telluride Horror Show's Freakiest Films

The Telluride Horror Show will bring some of the best recent horror films to the Rocky Mountain region.

The Telluride Horror Show, one of the premier horror movie gatherings, is just a month away, and a trip to the mountains is definitely in order for those who enjoy creature features. The festival just released its first slate of offerings, including full-length movies and both live-action and animated shorts. Watching the trailers of some of these flicks was enough to terrify us...

Here are ten trailers of full-length movies you can catch in Telluride, as well as the complete lineup of films.

78/52

Alexandre O. Philippe