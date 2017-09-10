 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
The Telluride Horror Show will bring some of the best recent horror films to the Rocky Mountain region.EXPAND
The Telluride Horror Show will bring some of the best recent horror films to the Rocky Mountain region.
Dead Ant

Ten of Telluride Horror Show's Freakiest Films

Westword Staff | September 10, 2017 | 5:43am
AA

The Telluride Horror Show, one of the premier horror movie gatherings, is just a month away, and a trip to the mountains is definitely in order for those who enjoy creature features. The festival just released its first slate of offerings, including full-length movies and both live-action and animated shorts. Watching the trailers of some of these flicks was enough to terrify us...

Here are ten trailers of full-length movies you can catch in Telluride, as well as the complete lineup of films.

78/52
Alexandre O. Philippe

Jungle
Greg McLean

Downrange
Ryuhei Kitamura

Creep 2
Patrick Brice

Housewife
Can Evrenol

The Endless
Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

The Whip and the Body
Mario Bava

Cold Ground
Fabien Delage

Frazier Park Recut
Tyler Schnabel and Sam Hanover

Features scheduled for the Telluride Horror Show:
78/52
Cold Ground
Creep 2
Downrange
Eat Locals
Frazier Park Recut
Housewife
Jungle
Mayhem
The Endless
The Whip and the Body
Trailers From Hell
Trench 11
Victory Crowley
What the Waters Left Behind

Shorts scheduled for the Telluride Horror Show:
"Agatha"
"Amy"
"Creswick"
"Don't Ever Change"
"Drip"
"Even the Darkness Has Arms"
"Father"
"Fucking Bunnies"
"Great Choice"
"Health, Wealth and Happiness"
"Holiday Fear"
"Homesick"
"Hope"
"It Began Without Warning"
"Keep out of Children's Reach"
"Killer Spacemen From Outer Planet X"
"Kisses"
"Latched"
"Lemon Drink"
"Level"
"Limbus"
"Lunatique"
"Mouse"
"Nocturnally Yours"
"Over There"
"Safe Haven"
"Stay"
"Sweet Tooth"
"The Armoire"
"The Pale House"
"The Welcoming"
"Tickle Monster"
"We Summoned a Demon"

Animated Shorts scheduled for the Telluride Horror Show
"The Horror...the Animated"
"Cerulia"
"Fierce"
"Jungle Taxi"
"Less Than Human"
"Red Riding Hood Redux"
"The Aeronauts"
"The Future"
"The Sandman"

The Telluride Horror Show runs October 13 through October 15 at the Sheridan Opera House, Nugget Theatre and Palm Theatre in Telluride. For more information, go to the festival website.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >