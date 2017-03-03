Ten Best Comedy Shows in Denver: March 2017

Michael Che headlines Comedy Works Downtown March 16-18. Phil Provencio

They say March comes in like a lion, and Denver comedy has enough treats in store to keep you roaring with laughter all month long. From home-brewed showcases on local stages to top-notch headliners performing all over the Front Range, this month's calendar is replete with shows to tickle your ribs. This month, we've expanded our boundaries to include a truly special evening of comedy up in Fort Collins, but there are plenty of shows available for Denver-bound readers, as well, including headlining engagements by Sean Patton and Michael Che at our city's comedy clubs, showcases with novel formats that blend education and laughter, and the triumphant return of our perennial favorite, Lucha Libre & Laughs. Shows are listed in chronological order.

Bob Meddles.

1. Mental Pause

Thursday, March 9

West Woods Golf Club

Mental Pause is a standup supergroup comprising Denver comedy titans Nora Lynch, Stephanie McHugh and Nancy Norton. Though the trio of Comedy Works regulars has been performing all over the country for years, Mental Pause is a new joint venture that mines the travails of aging for comedic gold. While McHugh, Norton and Lynch are each formidable headliners in their own right, host and producer Bob Meddles has stacked the decks by inviting all three to the stage at Arvada's tony West Woods Golf Club. The Wednesday, March 8, showcase has already sold out, so act quickly and get your tickets for the just-added second night.

Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 at eventbrite.com.

2. Jay Chandrasekhar

March 9-11

Comedy Works South

A founding member of the Broken Lizard comedy troupe, Chandrasekhar co-wrote, directed and starred in its films Super Troopers, Club Dread and Beerfest. He's proved himself equally skilled as a director for hire on shows like Arrested Development and Community, as well as the big-screen adaptation of The Dukes of Hazzard. A true polymath, Chandrasekhar has a book called Mustache Shenanigans coming out on March 28, his joke-telling prowess is documented in the Broken Lizard Stands Up special, and he's redoubled his efforts over the past few years by performing in clubs all over the country when his shooting schedule permits. With Super Troopers 2 currently in post-production, there's no better time for fans to learn for themselves that Chandrasekhar is every bit as talented in front of a microphone as he is behind a camera.

Showtimes and admission prices vary. Visit the ComedyWorks' events calendar for information and tickets.

3. Shane Mauss Presents: A Good Trip

Wednesday, March 15

Comedy Works South

Shane Mauss has had a lively career since winning "Best Standup Comic" at the Comedy Arts Festival in 2007. With five appearances on Conan and a Comedy Central Presents special under his belt, Mauss set about creating thematically sound hours of comedy, first on the Netflix special Mating Season, then on his most recent album, My Big Break. In addition to his busy performing schedule, Mauss also hosts the weekly podcast Here We Are, wherein the comedian consults scientists, psychologists and various other experts for insight on the human condition. Ever the mind expansionist, Mauss has created A Good Trip, a psychedelia-inspired hybrid of standup, storytelling and Ted Talk that entertains and educates in equal measure.

Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Visit Comedy Works' events calendar for information and tickets.

4. Michael Che

March 16-18

Comedy Works Downtown

To casual television viewers, Michael Che's rise to fame seems meteoric. Shortly after landing a highly coveted correspondent gig on The Daily Show, Che left the show within a few short months to join the cast of Saturday Night Live, where he co-hosts Weekend Update. Yet Che, a quintessentially New York comic, pounded the pavement and worked his way through the city's cutthroat club circuit for years before making his on-screen debut on The Late Show With David Letterman. Fearless, confrontational and contrarian, Che achieves a delicate balancing act of challenging audiences' dearly held beliefs while consistently delivering big laughs — a promise hinted at in his Comedy Central's Half-Hour and fully flourishing in his most recent special, Michael Che Matters.

Showtimes and admission prices vary. Visit Comedy Works' events calendar to learn more and buy tickets, and hurry: Three shows have sold out already.

Funny or True? Facebook page.

5. Funny or True?

Saturday, March 18

The Dairy Arts Center

Dr. Peter McGraw, a marketing and psychology professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, has spent years developing the science behind jokes. Director of the Humor Research Lab and co-author of The Humor Code: A Global Search for What Makes Things Funny, McGraw is one of very few people who've both earned a Ph.D. and bombed at the Squire Lounge. In partnership with Narrators producer Ron Doyle, McGraw is hosting a new showcase called Funny or True?, during which scientists and comedians compete in a question-and-answer-style riff battle. Unlike at most comedy shows, audience members are encouraged to bring their phones and submit questions to a panel that includes CU's Dr. Stephanie Johnson and NASA's Dr. Bill Farrand along with comedians Janae Burris and Shane Mauss. Join McGraw, emcee Mallory Wallace (Fort Comedy) and a throng of curious questioners for a hilarious yet informative battle between jokes and facts.

Showtime is at 8 p.m. Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Visit the Dairy Arts Center's events calendar for information tickets.

