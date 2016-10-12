Ten Best Fashion Events In Denver in October

Ralph Lauren's fall/winter 2016 collection. Photo courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Although October is a time for spooky costumes, there are plenty of other fashion events this month to fill your social calendar — and fill your closet. The list includes everything from store openings to a fashion-sketching class. Here are the ten best fashion events in October, in chronological order.

Fancy Tiger

1. Filson Pop Up Shop and Sale

Fancy Tiger Clothing

55 Broadway

From now through November 20, Fancy Tiger is hosting American clothing and accessory brand Filson. Every weekend during October, customers will also receive 10 percent off select items at the boutique. On Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16, customers can receive a discount on vinyl, and on October 22 and 23, jewelry will be on sale. On the final weekend of the month, everything that's black will be discounted. With items for both men and women, Fancy Tiger is a must-stop this month. Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Elle Powell

2. Fashion Workshop: Fashion Sketching 101

6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12

Green Spaces

2590 Walnut Street

Local artist Elle Powell will teach a three-hour fashion-sketching class for adults, covering figure drawing of both men and women, including hands, feet, face and hair, as well as different fashion poses. You'll also learn how to draw different fabrics and silhouettes like drapery, pleats, knits, furs, satin, meshand more. Digital fashion sketching is also an option at this workshop; find more information and reserve a spot here.

Ralph Lauren on the runway. Photo courtesy of Neiman Marcus

3. Ralph Lauren Trunk Show

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Thursday, October 13

Neiman Marcus Cherry Creek Shopping Center

3030 East First Avenue

Ralph Lauren is an American designer who keeps up with the times while delivering refined variations of his signature all-American style. See the latest line of his designer sportswear on the second floor of Neiman Marcus. Click here for more information.

