menu

Ten Crazy Ways to Get Your Heart On for Valentine's Day

Meet 2017's Thirteen Freshest Faces of Denver Drag


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ten Crazy Ways to Get Your Heart On for Valentine's Day

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 5:38 a.m.
By Lindsey Bartlett
Love in Colorado is a crazy, wild adventure.EXPAND
Love in Colorado is a crazy, wild adventure.
Loveland Ski Area
A A

We're ready to get crazy this Valentine's Day. What about you?

If you're trying to show your significant other how spontaneous you are, nothing says it quite like embracing one of these ten events coming up over the next few days. And if you're single, some of these would be great ways to meet your future freaky partner.

Here are ten weird, crazy ways to get your heart on for Valentine's Day.

Ten Crazy Ways to Get Your Heart On for Valentine's Day (6)
Aaron Thackeray

1. The Pre-Valentine's Day Massacre
Friday, February 10, 8 p.m.
The Pit Stop, 5110 West Colfax Avenue
Pumpkinface will drench you in blood at the Pre-Valentine's Day Massacre at the Pit Stop Tavern. The February 10 blast costs $10 at the door — but only $5 if you're wearing a shirt that's already covered in blood. The party includes live Q&As with the metalheads in Cosmic Waste and Nocturnicon. 

Love in Colorado is a crazy, wild adventure.
Love in Colorado is a crazy, wild adventure.
Loveland Ski Area

2. Love at both Lovelands
Friday, February 10, through Tuesday, February 14
Loveland Ski Area is a good mountain for singles this weekend; LuvByrd will host a crazy singles ski party on Saturday, February 11, with a discount for singles who want to speed-date on the chairlift, plus a ton of ski and snowboard prizes. You can also get married on Valentine's Day itself at Loveland Ski Area's 26th annual Mountaintop Matrimony.

The Loveland Fire and Ice Festival is one of three hot events in the mountain town this weekend.EXPAND
The Loveland Fire and Ice Festival is one of three hot events in the mountain town this weekend.
Ken Hamblin

Related Stories

The Loveland Fire and Ice Festival takes over downtown Loveland by night Friday, February 10, through Sunday, February 12. You can even get married for free (for the first time) during a romantic, candlelit ceremony at the iconic Loveland Foote Lagoon on February 14. While you're in the sweetheart city, drink a limited-edition Bleeding Heart Lager from Grimm Brothers Brewery.

Ten Crazy Ways to Get Your Heart On for Valentine's Day (14)
Scott Lentz

3. Valentine's Day Pub Crawl
Saturday, February 11, 4:30 p.m. to midnight
Jackson's Denver, 1520 20th Street
Only ten bucks will get you a ticket to the largest singles' pub crawl in Denver (the price jumps to $20 at the door). Check in from 4 to 6 p.m. on February 11 at Jackson's Denver, and then the crawl continues to some of LoDo's biggest bars: LoDo's, It's Brothers and Blake Street Tavern.

Ten Crazy Ways to Get Your Heart On for Valentine's Day (11)
Kate Levy

4. Chocolate Sugar Ball
Saturday, February 11, 9 p.m.
Tracks, 3500 Walnut Street
Tracks is always a crazy place to find yourself on the weekend, and the Valentine's Day weekend lineup is over the top. February 11's Chocolate Sugar Ball is the biggest party: There's no cover and two-for-one drinks from 9 to 10 p.m.; $10 will get you in the door from 10 p.m. to close.

Ten Crazy Ways to Get Your Heart On for Valentine's Day (8)
Aaron Thackeray

5. SoGnar and Channel 93.3's Snowmaggedon!
Saturday, February 11, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ruby Hill Park, 1200 West Florida Avenue
Don't waste time driving up to the mountains to shred this weekend. Snowmaggedon is here, transforming Ruby Hill Park, the country's only urban terrain park, into one big party from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Street artists will be out live-painting, and there will be music from local band One Flew West and more. It's free and it's lit.

Continue reading for five more crazy things to do on Valentine's Day weekend.


Lindsey Bartlett
Lindsey Bartlett is the streetwise-but-soulful Social Media Editor at Westword. She is a writer, photographer, artist, Denver native and weed-snob. Her work has been published in Vanity Fair, High Times and Leafly, to name a few.

Creep it real on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >