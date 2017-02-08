Ten Crazy Ways to Get Your Heart On for Valentine's Day

EXPAND Love in Colorado is a crazy, wild adventure. Loveland Ski Area

We're ready to get crazy this Valentine's Day. What about you?

If you're trying to show your significant other how spontaneous you are, nothing says it quite like embracing one of these ten events coming up over the next few days. And if you're single, some of these would be great ways to meet your future freaky partner.

Here are ten weird, crazy ways to get your heart on for Valentine's Day.

Aaron Thackeray

1. The Pre-Valentine's Day Massacre

Friday, February 10, 8 p.m.

The Pit Stop, 5110 West Colfax Avenue

Pumpkinface will drench you in blood at the Pre-Valentine's Day Massacre at the Pit Stop Tavern. The February 10 blast costs $10 at the door — but only $5 if you're wearing a shirt that's already covered in blood. The party includes live Q&As with the metalheads in Cosmic Waste and Nocturnicon.

2. Love at both Lovelands

Friday, February 10, through Tuesday, February 14

Loveland Ski Area is a good mountain for singles this weekend; LuvByrd will host a crazy singles ski party on Saturday, February 11, with a discount for singles who want to speed-date on the chairlift, plus a ton of ski and snowboard prizes. You can also get married on Valentine's Day itself at Loveland Ski Area's 26th annual Mountaintop Matrimony.

The Loveland Fire and Ice Festival takes over downtown Loveland by night Friday, February 10, through Sunday, February 12. You can even get married for free (for the first time) during a romantic, candlelit ceremony at the iconic Loveland Foote Lagoon on February 14. While you're in the sweetheart city, drink a limited-edition Bleeding Heart Lager from Grimm Brothers Brewery.

Scott Lentz

3. Valentine's Day Pub Crawl

Saturday, February 11, 4:30 p.m. to midnight

Jackson's Denver, 1520 20th Street

Only ten bucks will get you a ticket to the largest singles' pub crawl in Denver (the price jumps to $20 at the door). Check in from 4 to 6 p.m. on February 11 at Jackson's Denver, and then the crawl continues to some of LoDo's biggest bars: LoDo's, It's Brothers and Blake Street Tavern.

Kate Levy

4. Chocolate Sugar Ball

Saturday, February 11, 9 p.m.

Tracks, 3500 Walnut Street

Tracks is always a crazy place to find yourself on the weekend, and the Valentine's Day weekend lineup is over the top. February 11's Chocolate Sugar Ball is the biggest party: There's no cover and two-for-one drinks from 9 to 10 p.m.; $10 will get you in the door from 10 p.m. to close.

Aaron Thackeray

5. SoGnar and Channel 93.3's Snowmaggedon!

Saturday, February 11, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ruby Hill Park, 1200 West Florida Avenue

Don't waste time driving up to the mountains to shred this weekend. Snowmaggedon is here, transforming Ruby Hill Park, the country's only urban terrain park, into one big party from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Street artists will be out live-painting, and there will be music from local band One Flew West and more. It's free and it's lit.

