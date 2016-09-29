Ten Family-Friendly Activities for Fall in Colorado

EXPAND View fall foliage at Snow Mountain Ranch. YMCA of the Rockies

This season of gourds and ghouls is full of family-friendly activities. The fall festivities kick off in he mountains this weekend and extend through early November. Keep reading for our ten favorite autumn events.

YMCA of the Rockies

1. Fall Fest Weekends

YMCA of the Rockies

Starting September 30

You can experience all the fall fixings at the YMCA of the Rockies Snow Mountain Ranch in Grand County: hay rides at Sombrero Stables, campfires and s’mores, scarecrow building and a carnival with doughnut bobbing and a pumpkin seed-spitting contest. Minus the hayride, Fall Fest activities are free with lodging; lodge rooms start at $79 and the site’s new yurts, which sleep six, are $99 per night. Fall Fest at Snow Mountain Ranch begins on September and repeats October 7-9. And the YMCA of the Rockies Estes Park Center throws down for fall on Saturday, October 22, with pumpkin carving and painting, s’mores, an old-fashioned square dance and much more. For details, visit the Snow Mountain Ranch and Estes Park Center websites.

Durango Cowboy Poetry Gathering

2. Durango Cowboy Poetry Gathering

September 29-October 2

Head west for spectacular fall foliage, cooler temperatures and even cattle drives in Durango, which will celebrate the town’s ranching heritage at the 28th Annual Durango Cowboy Poetry Gathering. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, with a performance by Wylie and The Wild West; through Sunday, October 2, over forty cowboy poets, storytellers and musicians will perform in downtown Durango. The event is headquartered at the historic Strater Hotel, and evening performances are staged at the Henry Strater Theater. “It’s the perfect opportunity to pull on your cowboy boots and hat and observe a really unique art form in action,” says event coordinator Linda Mannix, who recommends making time to enjoy the area’s extensive trail network, too. And don’t miss the free motorless Cowboy Parade at 10 a.m. October 1, with horses, riders, wagons, walkers, llamas and longhorns. For a complete schedule and for tickets, call 970-749-2995 or visit the Durango Cowboy Poetry Gathering’s website.

Larimer Square

3. Firefighter Chili Cook-Off

Larimer Square

September 30

Get a whiff of hearty fall cooking from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, September 30, in Larimer Square, where hundreds of Denver firefighters representing dozens of local and national firehouses will square off on the Square with their best red and green chili recipes. Assorted chilis will be available for a few bucks a bowl, and all proceeds will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. At last year’s event, the firefighters raised more than $100,000 for MDA.

Four Mile Historic Park

4. Pumpkin Harvest Festival

Four Mile Historic Park

October 1-2

Four Mile Historic Park will host an old-time fall festival this weekend, where families can build a scarecrow, pick plump pumpkins from the on-site patch, and relax on a horse-drawn wagon ride. Demonstrations and tours of the Four Mile House Museum will provide insight into how families prepared for autumn in the late 1800s, and there will be pioneer games along with live music and refreshments from local vendors and food trucks. And for the adults, there will be a 21-and-up beer garden courtesy of Copper Kettle Brewing Company.

EXPAND Scott Dressel-Martin

5. Pumpkin Festival

Chatfield Farms

October 7-9

Chatfield Farms — the Denver Botanic Gardens offshoot in Littleton, will host a Pumpkin Festival with pony rides and horse-drawn hayrides, carnival games, barrel train rides, cornhole and giant jenga — all with live music as a backdrop. Peruse the offerings at more than thirty local craft and artisan booths, and dine on fall fare from food trucks and vendors; beer and wine vendors will also be on-site Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9. Tickets range from $5 to $8 and include access to Chatfield Farms’ ten-acre pumpkin patch, along with other family and kid-friendly activities. Free pumpkin daycare is available while you enjoy the rest of the festival, and discounted Corn Maze tickets can be added to festival tickets for an $8. Don’t miss the Front Range Antique Power Association’s antique tractor exhibit!

Keep reading for five more family-friendly activities.

