Ten Free Deals on Colorado's Slopes This Season

As anyone who's spent a day at a Colorado resort can tell you, the cost of skiing can be as steep as those double-diamond slopes. But there are some good deals, starting with a free cup of hot cocoa at Copper Mountain's patrol headquarters during January, which is National Safety Month. Here are ten more:

1. Ruby Hill Rail Yard

Winter Park Resort and Denver Parks & Recreation have teamed up to offer free skiing and snowboarding at the country's only urban terrain park, in the heart of Ruby Hill. Ruby Hill Rail Yard opened for the eleventh season earlier this month and will stay open until the end of February, weather permitting. And not only is access to the park free, but Christy Sports also offers free equipment on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The park is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Ruby Hill Rail Yard is lit from dusk to 9 p.m. Find out more here.

2. Howelson Hill

Ready to head to the hills with those newfound skills? Howelson Hill, Colorado's oldest continuously operated ski areas (since 1915!), is owned and operated by the City of Steamboat Springs and

offers free days several times a year. Not only is skiing at Howelson a great no-frills introduction to the sport, but on free days the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club offers free lessons to never-ever skiers. The next free ski day is February 26, but Howelson Hill is a low-cost option throughout the season. Find out more here.

3. Powderhorn

Want some more old-school ski experiences? Powderhorn offers free overnight camping in its parking lot to anyone willing to brave a night of chilly temperatures — and the next morning, you get free uphill access to hit that fresh powder. For more information, go to powderhorn.com.

4. Arapahoe Basin

During the season, Arapahoe Basin partners with local ski and snowboard companies to provide free demos; guests can sign up the day of the deals in the base area — where they can then party at the end of the ski day. Find a schedule of free demo days and other deals at arapahoebasin.com.

5. Winter Park Resort

After the lifts close, Winter Park Village offers a slew of free family-friendly activities, including ice skating, broom ball and campfire sing-alongs complete with free hot apple cider on Wednesdays. For adults looking for a little bliss, Winter Park hosts free yoga at the Hill House every Sunday from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. Find more information on all of these activities at winterparkresort.com.

