Ten Great Holiday Markets and Shows in Denver in November
Get your goat cheese at Broken Shovels Farm.
Danielle Lirette, Westword
This holiday season, be kind to yourself: Shop before you’re not half insane with a double-whammy of post-election depression and the holiday blues. Throughout November, there are plenty of options for leisurely and off-the-wall gift shopping that won’t break your budget — or your brain. And shopping local is easy: We're showing you where to get started without ever setting foot in a mall. Keep reading for ten holiday markets (and watch for updates):
Denver Botanic Gardens
Winter Gift Market
Denver Botanic Gardens
9 a.m.. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 11
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 12
Admission to the Gardens is free
Over the years, the Denver Botanic Gardens has perfected the traditional holiday gift market by presenting a spread of vendors with appeal for everyone, all with a slight botanical twist. Best buy? This is the place to pick up fresh herbed vinegars and seasonings made by members of the Gardens Guild, using plants straight from the DBG’s own herb beds. Free admission to the gardens during the sale seals the deal, especially considering this year’s fair November weather. Stroll through the fall scenery or catch a bite at the Offshoots Cafe after you shop.
P.J. Bergin, Core New Art Space
Grande Petit Deux: Small Art Two
Core New Art Space
November 11 through 27
Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, November 11
Affordable original art is a great score for you and a boon to artists trying to make a living. Core’s second annual small-art show gathers more than 100 bite-sized artworks in a variety of mediums, aptly juried by gallery member and altered-book artist Valerie Savarie, who has an eye for art in miniature. “One must look into the eyes and soul of the piece,” she says of small art, which must be observed in close-up. Find the best selection at the November 11 opening.
Open Press, Ltd.
Open Press Annual Holiday Show
Open Press Ltd.
40 West Bayaud Avenue
Noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays now through December 17, or by appointment
Receptions: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, November 11, and Friday, December 2
303-778-1116
Mark Lunning’s Baker neighborhood temple to printmaking, Open Press Ltd., brings together affordable original art from more than thirty regional artists — including master printer Lunning himself — for its once-a-year holiday show that's also a nod to Denver Arts Week. From monoprints to lithos, this is the best spread of prints you’ll see in Denver all year long. Everything is priced to sell for $300 or less, and if you show up on Saturday, November 12, you’ll get to see printmaking demos while you shop.
Carolyn Fineran
Carolyn Fineran Trunk Show
Sacred Thistle
1110 Acoma Street
1 to 5 p.m Saturday, November 12
Global treasure hunter and Gypsy Collection founder Carolyn Fineran breaks out a cache of vintage Mexican and Peruvian jewelry that will break your heart — particularly if you love rustic craftsmanship and folk motifs in sculpted silver. Sacred Thistle, a Golden Triangle floral emporium, will also be pouring champagne.
Witch Collective
Aries Moon Autumnal Market
The Washstand at Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms
Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 12
There’s nothing spooky about Denver’s Witch Collective, a band of artisans committed to doing it themselves — with as little overhead as possible. At Chatfield, they’ll whip out a spread of affordable art, jewelry, crystals and potions suitable for gifting your favorite new-age crones and warlocks, as well as everyone else in your personal underground, while lending financial support to Standing Rock Sacred Stone Camp defenders and the Four Winds American Indian Council. Join in by bringing your own donations of non-perishable food items and winter supplies for Standing Rock protesters. Let the Witch Collective put a spell on you.
Keep reading for five more holiday markets.
