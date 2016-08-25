Ten More Reasons to Be High on Colorado

Colorado celebrated its 140th birthday on August 1. Because it was admitted to the Union on the hundredth anniversary of this country’s declaration of independence, it was quickly nicknamed the Centennial State. But to us, it’s always been Coolorado, the coolest state around, and the thousands of people moving here every month clearly agree.

But why is everyone so high on Colorado? Here are ten reasons.

Greetings from the Capitol.

10. The thirteenth step of the Capitol Building is a mile high (so is the row of purple seats at Coors Field).

9. If you live in Colorado, you own a railroad. And not just any railroad, but the highest, longest and most authentic steam railroad in the U.S.: the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, which is co-owned by the states of Colorado and New Mexico.

The highest cog-railway train in the world.

8. The Pikes Peak Cog Railway, which goes from Manitou Springs to the top of Pikes Peak, is the highest cog-railway train in the world.

7. The doughnuts at the 14,115-foot-high Summit House at the top of Pikes Peak rise to the occasion: They’re the only doughnuts in the world made at an altitude over 14,000 feet.

6. The road up Mt. Evans is the highest paved road in the country, going up to 14,258 feet above sea level.

Keep reading for five more reasons we're high on Colorado.

