Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver for $10 or Less (Five Free), August 26-28

EXPAND Bask in the beauty of the Denver Modernism Show. Denver Modernism Show Facebook

September is upon us, so there's no time to waste. We've rounded up the ten best events for $10 or less around town this weekend, so that you can celebrate summer without going broke before fall. For more entertainment opportunities, check out the Westword calendar.

Check out Victory by Steve Farland and Brian Sartor at the Denver Art Museum. Untitled at the Denver Art Museum Facebook

Untitled: Center Stage

Denver Art Museum

6 p.m. Friday, $10

Get your blood pumping at a dance party at the museum. You can warm up with the Colorado Ballet, get the beat at a powwow preview, tour with some drag queens and then step up to a dance-off with Mitch Slevc — after taking in the sweet melodies of Land Lines. Click your heels together and get down there.

Wake the Dead - A Funeral Party

Milk Bar

9 p.m. Friday, $5

Drape yourself in black, look sad and immerse yourself in the spirit of the dead at Milk Bar tonight. The goth club is turning even darker with a party where you can dance and wake the dead. Get spooky with it.

The Denver Modernism Show

National Western Complex

10 a.m. Saturday through Sunday, $10

The show actually starts on Friday, but it's a little pricey that day — so to save bucks, wait until Saturday to transport yourself to a time when the form was far more important than the function. This blast from the past includes furniture, clothes, toys and cars to gawk at; a tiki lounge, live bands and lectures keep things groovy.

The Peculiar Films of Tim Burton: Batman

Sie FilmCenter

10 a.m. Saturday, $5

Skip the brunch lines: There will be a cereal buffet before this morning showing of 1989's Batman. Holy sweet deal!

High Plains Comedy Festival

South Broadway

1 p.m. Saturday, free to $10

This festival runs from Friday through Sunday, with dozens of great programs (some out of our price range). But on Saturday afternoon, there are some real bargains: Get your laughs and grooves on with Mara Wiles and the Funky Brunch, enjoy the improvised scoop of Infauxmation!, check out podcasting with These Things Matter and Jonah Keri, or feed your standup jones with Epilogue Comedy. Find the full schedule here.

Keep reading for five more things to do this weekend.

