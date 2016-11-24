Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 or Less (Eight Free), November 25-27

EXPAND Let's get our skate on this weekend. Kenneth Hamblin III

The Thanksgiving feast is over, but there's still plenty of fun to be had this weekend, the real kick-off to the holiday season. Leave your relatives at home or bring them along for laughs, films and other frivolity. Here are our ten favorite events around town; find more on the Westword calendar.

Southwest Rink

Skyline Park

Opens 11 a.m. daily, free-$2

Head downtown for some good, old-fashioned ice skating at the Southwest Rink at Skyline Park. Make videos of your loved ones taking spills on the ice that you can share on social media to prolong the fun. Bring your own skates and you skate for free; rent them for only $2.

EXPAND The lights will soon be on at Union Station. Kenneth Hamblin III

Grand Illumination

Downtown Denver

5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, free

Downtown gets lit this weekend, so put on your layers and prepare to wander from Civic Center Park (which gets lit at 6 p.m.) along the 16th Street Mall to Union Station, for a special ceremony at 6:30 p.m. complete with an appearance by Santa and hot chocolate.

Black Sheep Friday: Thai One On

MCA Denver

5 p.m. Friday, $5

Tie the knot at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver tonight. During Black Sheep Friday, you can explore the museum, then head upstairs to the cafe to join in a knot-tying workshop. Enjoy Thai curry and tie one on with a few brews while you're at it.

Get extra jolly in Boulder. Boulder SantaCon Facebook

Boulder SantaCon

The Rio

5 p.m. Friday, free

A Santa suit is mandatory if you want to join this bar crawl; if you don't have one, you can get creative by glueing some cotton balls on red long johns or.... The crawl starts at the Rio, but you can probably catch up with the jolly group somewhere along the Pearl Street Mall, singing carols and decking the halls. The crawl ends at Tribal Disco 2 at The Riverside for a dance party.

Small Business Saturday

Denver metro

10 a.m. Saturday, free

Make Small Business Saturday part of your holiday traditions. Mom-and-pop stores around the metro area are stocking their space with deals today, and many neighborhoods are hosting special celebrations. Check out Cherry Creek North, Tennyson Street, the Horseshoe Market and other cool areas around town, and remember to shop local.

HAHO Holiday Pop-Up

Denver Bicycle Cafe

3 p.m. Saturday, free

Grab a beer and browse through handmade goods from Breckenridge Candle Cabin, Flora's Mercantile & Hemp Emporium, The Navigator Handmade and many more. Come back every Saturday until Christmas to see a new set of vendors. Be one of the first ten folks through the door on the first shopping day for a stocking full of free goodies.

