Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 or Less (Eight Free), November 4-6

The weekend is packed with great events, both indoors and out. You can gear up for Christmas or the slopes, laugh at locals, rediscover all the comforts of home — and indulge in bargain activities courtesy of Denver Arts Week. Our ten favorite events follow; check the Westword calendar for even more fun.

Deck the Mall

16th Street Mall

11 a.m. Friday-Saturday, free

Halloween is over, which means it's already time to get in the Christmas spirit. Kick off the holiday season on the 16th Street Mall with free hot chocolate, specialty food booths, handcrafted items and much more. It's never too early to start shopping — or to get in the spirit.

Festival AnneX

McNichols Building

Friday-Sunday, free

Stop by the newly renovated McNichols Building as free fun unreels through the Denver Film Festival. You might catch a free movie, explore virtual reality or nibble on some popcorn; there are also some cool panels, but they'll set you back $11. Click here for the complete lineup.

Open Music Sessions | First Friday Celebration

Denver Open Media

7 p.m. Friday, free

It's a heck of a free night at Denver Open Media. You can enjoy live honky-tonk from the Hang Rounders and comedy from Timmi Lasley; there will also be interviews and clips with filmmakers in town for the Denver Film Festival. And don't forget to grab free food from Sexy Pizza and Illegal Pete's.

Horndribble Hangout! New Monster Friends From Horn Dribbles

Lowbrow Denver

7 p.m. Friday, free

The Horndribble monsters have been in hiding for a while, but creator Lucas Richards searched the globe and found them, as well as a few new ones. Check out the magical world of the furry little creatures at Lowbrow tonight.

Pussy Bros. Presents Chris Charpentier

Comedy RoomRoom

7 p.m. Friday, free

Our boy Chris Charpentier returns to the Denver tonight alongside a slew of funny folks. Out-of-town guest Joe Messina will join locals Jose McCall and Haley Driscoll for a joke-filled evening. Drop a donation to keep the yuks flowing.

