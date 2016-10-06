Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 or Less (Eight Free), October 7-9

Get in the groove with Mile High Soul Club this weekend. Danielle Lirette

We're starting to spark up the spooky time of year, so the calendar is full of ghostly galas and other sweet soirees. This weekend you can become a part of history, catch improv in the act or dance your tuchus off. Keep reading for ten of our favorite events that won't cost you more than $10 — eight are free! — and see the Westword calendar for even more to do.

Celebrate Ink! Ink Lounge 9th Anniversary

Ink Lounge

5 p.m. Friday, free

This is First Friday, so while you're wandering along the Art District on Santa Fe, stop by the Ink Lounge and congratulate the owners on their ninth anniversary. At the same time, you can learn how to screenprint your very own drink cozies and enjoy libations from Bear Creek Distillery, Divino Wine and Ratio Beerworks.

Working Together premieres for season three tonight. Working Together: An Improvised Sitcom Facebook

Working Together: Season 3 Premiere

Voodoo Comedy Playhouse

6:45 p.m. Friday, $5-$7

The live sitcom returns to Voodoo for its third season. This is a completely unscripted show dealing with all the foibles of office life — and it's a blast. Get your $5 tickets here.

Downtown Denver Urban Market

Skyline Park

11 a.m. Saturday, free

Take a fall stroll through the market in Skyline Park for a pleasant Saturday afternoon. Browse the handmade goods, appraise the antiques and try some local treats and eats. It's only a matter of time before these markets have to pack up for the season, so go now.

LoDo Alleyways: A Collaboration with NINE dot ARTS

Tattered Cover Bookstore

1 p.m. Saturday, free

Be a part of an outdoor art installation — inspired by you. Meet in front of the Tattered Cover on 16th Street and take a tour through the Dairy Block section of LoDo. Folks from Write Denver will be on hand to give prompts and let you write to your heart's content. Your work will be polished by the Lighthouse Writers Workshop, which will then turn it over to NINE dot Arts, which will create actual art inspired by the words. Make your mark on this town.

Indigenous Film & Arts Festival

CU Denver Learning Resources Center

4 p.m. Saturday, free-$5

The Indigenous Film & Arts Festival celebrates its thirteenth year in Denver with a week's worth of showings all over town. Today the festival moves to the Auraria campus for a double feature of short films and Mekko, the story of a man taken in by a homeless Native American community after a stint in prison. It's a harrowing journey of the search for home, and has the power to resonate with all of us. All films are free (but donations are appreciated); see the whole festival schedule here.

Keep reading for more events this weekend.

