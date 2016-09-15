Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 or Less (Eight Free), September 16-18

EXPAND Argh, matey: Pirate Fest comes to town. Ken Hamblin

This is a full-moon weekend, and the calendar is full of fun. You can get weird at Glob, watch a neighborhood transform and walk the plank. Here are our ten favorite events; check out the Westword calendar for even more.

Murals are a part of our culture. Lindsey Bartlett

Murals: Transforming the Face of Place

McNichols Building

8:30 a.m. Friday, free

It's hard to walk around Denver without seeing public art, especially murals — whether authorized or not. Neighborhood are being transformed by murals, which are adding color to gray expanses and giving everyone just a taste of this town's talent. Cathy Harris, director of Mural Arts in Philadelphia; Michael Chavez; Leah Brenner and Lindee Zimmer will present a morning program detailing how murals are changing the dynamics of communities in positive ways. The event is free, but throw an RSVP their way.

Denver Coliseum Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show

Denver Coliseum

10 a.m. Friday through Sunday, free

Get your rocks off this weekend at the Coliseum, which will be filled with fossils, gems and other ancient marvels. You might feel overwhelmed by the expanse since Mercury is in retrograde and all, so follow this guide and get down to the show to balance out.

Boulder Fall Fest

Pearl Street Mall

5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, free

Boulder is throwing a terrific bash all weekend. The streets of downtown will be filled with live tribute bands, art vendors, street performers, booze and much more. Take a look at the schedule and plan to make the scene.

Raise the stein, Oktoberfest comes to Parker. Jim Wills

Parker Oktoberfest

O’Brien Park

6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, free

The good folks of Parker are also hoisting steins and toasting the German spirit. The food, beer and even Schnapps are going to be tasty at this Oktoberfest, but don't miss the polka, dancers and competitions of all kinds.

The Full Moon Gathering

The Beat

8 p.m. Friday, free

The Beat is a new live music/fitness studio/creative space, and it's opening with a huge celebration featuring five DJs, live comedy and food trucks, as well as fire performances, vendors, tarot-card readings and yoga with live Spanish Gypsy Guitar. We've got the Beat — and Denver's better for it.

Lights & Music: An Indie Dance party

Pearl's

9 p.m. Friday, free-$5

Welcome a new dance night to the Denver scene at Pearl's, which will be playing the hits of LCD Soundsystem, Fischerspooner, M83 and all those other jams from a few years back that have already made you memories. In fact, you probably have moves down for these songs, so go show them off. Free entry before 10 p.m., $5 after.

Keep reading for more events this weekend.

