Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 or Less (Eight Free), September 9-11

The Fantasia festival at Rhinoceropolis is going to keep your weekend interesting. Brandon Marshall

Labor Day came and went, but the fun just doesn't stop in this town. This weekend is chockful of art happenings, comedy in extreme forms and even good, old-fashioned cussing — all at bargain prices. Here are our ten favorite events that won't break the bank; check out the Westword calendar for even more happenings.

We Still Like You: Denver #1

El Charrito

7 p.m. Friday, free

We usually laugh at a comic's oservation on the misfortunes of others, but tonight's show at El Charrito is all about the embarrassment of the comics themselves. Listen up as such jokers as Nathan Lund, Janae Burris, Zach Reinert and many more air their regrets — and audience members are invited to jump up on stage and share some embarrassing stories as well. The show's concept originated in Chicago where it also birthed a podcast, which you can check out here.

Film is part of Fantasia. Brandon Marshall

Fantasia

Rhinoceropolis

8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, donations

The space made by ambitious youth, for ambitious youth is throwing a three-day party filled with art in just about every medium imaginable. Tonight you can see murals, garden art, performance installations and much more. Saturday features all the beats and thrash of Guerilla Toss, Body Meat and DJ Pop CTRL, among others, and save room for audio visuals on Sunday. All of Fantasia is wild and free, so go along with it!

Art Mart Curated by Molly Bounds

MCA Denver

1 p.m. Saturday, free

Over two years ago, Molly Bounds told Westword that she wanted to get zine culture into the gallery scene, and today her dream will be realized when you can scope out zines, comics, prints and other art goods bylocal creatives at the MCA. Be one of the first 200 folks to show up, and you'll score a free zine by Bounds. No matter when you arrive, you can wander around the museum for a bonus good time.

The pool's open for the dogs. Stapleton MCA Facebook

Dog Daze

F-15 Pool at Stapleton

1 p.m. Saturday, $5

When they drain the pools, it's the nail in the coffin on summertime. But at Dog Dazes, your pet gets to have the last splash. Bring your furry friends to the pool at Stapleton, where they can mix it up one last time before winter. Register your woofer here.

FEEL DAYS: Residency Kick-Off & Pop-Up Shop

DATELINE

6 p.m. Saturday, free

Julia Belamarich and Kyle Warfield, the brains behind Extra Vitamins, take over DATELINE for a residency — and that's reason to party. To go along with the art, there will be live jams, popsicles, beer and a pop-up shop where you can browse through, then buy enamel pins, T-shirts and zines hot off the press. Over the course of the month, the two artists will complete an installation inspired by childhood toys, so you'll want to keep coming back.

Dave Barry

Tattered Cover Bookstore

7 p.m. Saturday, free

New York Times bestselling author and columnist Dave Barry will be in Denver his roots in Best. State. Ever. A Florida Man Defends His Homeland. It might be hard to persuade people from Colorado that Florida is the best state ever, but Barry's attempt promises to be hilarious.

