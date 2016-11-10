Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 or Less (Four Free), November 11-13

EXPAND Very special karaoke at the MCA this weekend. Brandon Marshall

After the whistle blows, throw away your cares and soak up as many of these bargains as you can. This weekend you can sing karaoke, appreciate art (Denver Arts Week runs for one more day!) and dance to almost anything. Details on our ten favorite events under $10 follow; check the Westword calendar for even more entertainment opportunities.

Free Day

Denver Botanic Gardens

Friday and Saturday, free

Keep riding that wave of sunshine and enjoy the very great outdoors at the Denver Botanic Gardens. While you're there, the Winter Gift Market will be selling one-of-a-kind body products, specialty foods, antiques, handmade items and much more. Holiday shopping in a beautiful setting: Thanks, Mother Nature!

Black Sheep Friday: Folked Up Karaoke

MCA Denver

6 p.m. Friday, $5

Black Sheep Friday returns for its seventh season of weird, wacky and wild fun at MCA Denver. Tonight a live folk band comprising Swallow Hill musicians will accompany you as you sing folk karaoke — let's call it folkaoke. Plus, you get to explore the museum, which is always rad. This night was made for you and me.

The Election Is Over. Tonight, We Dance!

McNichols Building

7 p.m. Friday, $7 suggested donation

Get out and celebrate not having to: watch attack ads, pick up the phone only to be reminded to vote, or suffer through the rest of the circus that was the 2016 election. Kick off the night by filling out postcards about what you want to see happen in the first 100 days of the new presidency, enjoy libations and food from women entrepreneurs of the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, and, most important, dance your cares away to the sounds of Pink Hawks and the Mile High Soul Club.

Get your bachata on at La Rumba. La Rumba Facebook

La Rumba's 19th Anniversary Celebration

La Rumba

9 p.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Saturday, $5-$10

The party's been going for nineteen years, so big congrats to La Rumba for keeping our weekends full of dance. Enjoy bachata lessons on Friday and salsa on Saturday; the drink specials will be flowing both nights, and giveaways will be abundant.

Denver Veterans Day Parade and Festival

Civic Center Park

10 a.m. Saturday, free

Celebrate those who've served our country in the military as they parade through downtown, then meet at Civic Center Park for a festival with live music, vendors and much more.

