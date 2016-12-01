Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 or Less (Seven Free), December 2-4,

Get your kicks at the Holiday Flea. Denver Flea Facebook

December is here, and you're only going to get busier as the holidays get closer, so have some fun now. This weekend is full of opportunities for laughs, boozed-up holiday shopping and even meaningful conversation. Check out the Westword calendar for even more events.

Holiday Lights: Ink Lounge First Friday

Ink Lounge

5 p.m. Friday, free

Get lit up on Santa Fe Drive during First Friday when Ink Lounge lights up the area with holiday cheer. Have your photo taken with a tattooed Santa while you enjoy libations from Bear Creek Distillery, Divino Wine and Ratio Beerworks. You can also browse through goods by local makers and get your very own holiday tintype portrait done.

Winter Kick Off Party

Battery 621

6 p.m. Friday, free

For all those who like to get extreme on the snow, it's time to kick off the season. In this urban winer wonderland, you can enjoy live music and booze from Aspen Brewing Company and Breckenridge Distillery from up in the hills while you bid on all kinds of winter gear in a silent auction.

Outdoor Double Feature: How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer

Founders' Green Park

6:30 p.m. Friday, free

Miss those outdoor movies of the summer? Grab the hot cocoa and layer up for this holiday double feature under the stars. Bring friends and family members so you can cuddle up and keep warm.

Pussy Bros Presents: Adam Cayton-Holland

Comedy RoomRoom at El Charrito

7 p.m. Friday, free

Thanks the ladies of Pussy Bros for roping Adam Cayton-Holland into headlining this month's show. It's a crazy deal to see this for free, and this hometown hero will be joined by Byron F. Graham and JoAnn McIver. Don't miss it.

The Holiday Flea moves into the Sprts Castle this weekend. Denver Flea Facebook

Denver Flea

Sports Castle

10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, $5

Though it's moved from selling sporting goods to spreading holiday cheer, the Sports Castle lives on this weekend when the Denver Flea moves in with its Holiday Flea. The best local makers will be displaying their wares for your shopping pleasure, which will be made even more pleasurable by local craft cocktails and beer. Admission is $5 either Saturday or Sunday, or you can pay $30 for a fashion show and bottomless drinks on Friday. More info here.

Jonathan Saiz's exhibition The Deep End will be the perfect backdrop for the party at Leon. Leon Facebook

Planet X-mas Party

Leon

6 p.m. Saturday, free

Do some out-of-this-world brainstorm with other creative folks while also celebrating the holidays. Enjoy a little drink, do a little dance and catch Leon's current exhibition, The Deep End by Jonathan Saiz, while you explore life out there in the cosmos.

Uncalled Four/Denver's Worst Person contest

The Oriental Theater

8 p.m. Saturday, $6-$10

Uncalled Four celebrates a very special evening with the debut of Crabs Adjust Humidity, its version of the popular Crimes game. The cards were written by comedians from all over the country; not only will you have plenty to laugh at, but you might be inspired to play with your family after Christmas dinner. Of course, there will be a knockout Uncalled Four performance, which will culminate with the crowning of the Worst Person in Denver. Ticket info here.

The Art of Brunch

Art District on Santa Fe

11 a.m. Sunday, free

Skip the brunch lines and enjoy free brunch items at galleries in the Arts District on Santa Fe. (Some will even be serving mimosas!) There will be plenty of food for thought, too, as you see the latest shows, with many pieces for sale. Come back every Sunday until Christmas to do brunch and shopping right.

Boogie Down with Land Lines and Bluebook

McNichols Building

11 a.m. Sunday, $5 donation

One of the realities of growing up is realizing that you can't stay out until the bars close — so give thanks for this daytime boogie. You can fly solo or bring the kids if you have them, because childcare will be provided. The kids can even get down on instruments, and Land Lines and Bluebook will lead the holiday sing-along. It's a Warm Cookies of the Revolution event, so you know it's good...and good for you.

Read It (Or Not!): The Story Hour

Denver Central Library

2 p.m. Sunday, free

Warm Cookies of the Revolution will be busy today, because the group has another party over at the library. It's a reading club, but you don't really have to read anything. Instead, the discussion will focus on loneliness as it relates to the book The Story Hour, by Thrity Umrigr. Enjoy a special spoken word performance and presentation by Brian Colonna of the Buntport Theater. Such a positive way to spend your Sunday.