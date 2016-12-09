Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 or Less (Seven Free), December 9-11

It's a retro ski party at Alpine Dog this weekend. Alpine Dog Brewing Company Facebook

The air is full of holiday spirit, both good and evil. This weekend, you can celebrate Krampus and dance in your retro ski suit — or simply improv your way through the next couple of days. Our ten favorite events follow; check the Westword calendar for even more fun.

Black Sheep Friday: Pop Tart Art

MCA Denver

6 p.m. Friday, $5

It's always fun to kick off the weekend off at MCA Denver, especially when you get to decorate pop tarts. Tonight you can explore the museum, then head to the roof to grab a drink and play with all the supplies you need to jazz up the jelly-filled pastries. Yum, yum — here we come!

Family Screening: A Muppet Christmas Carol

Sie FilmCenter

9:30 a.m. Saturday, free-$5

Start your morning off at the hot-chocolate bar, so that you can enjoy the magic of the Muppets holiday special with a mugful. After the movie, head to the lounge to decorate ornaments. Tickets are only $5, and the event is free for kids under six.

Krampus Craft Fair and KrampusFest

Mutiny Information Cafe

11 a.m. Saturday, free

Do a little shopping and partying in the name of Krampus, the punisher of bad children. Mutiny Information Cafe will be full of items from local silversmiths, leather crafters, vintage clothiers and more; around 6 p.m., the giant puppets, carnival games and live music will kick in. Eat, drink and be scary!

Winter Fest

Fillmore Plaza

11 a.m. Saturday, free

Bring the family down to Cherry Creek North to experience an all-out winter wonderland. In the inaugural Winter Fest, Fillmore Plaza will come alive with ice sculptures, carolers, fire pits, holiday treats and much more. Enjoy live music as you wander through streets lined with businesses, some even local. This is a brand-new event, so help make it as merry as possible.

Check out that life-sized NES at Akihabara Arcade. Akihabara Arcade Facebook

Grand Opening: Akihabara Arcade and Bar

Akihabara Arcade and Bar

4 p.m. Saturday, free

Downtown Westminster is going through a real revitalization, and the addition of places like this are really fueling the fire. Billed as a spot for true gamers, Akihabara Arcade and Bar offers upwards of twenty imported Japanese games and a giant version of the Classic Nintendo Entertainment System. Since the space celebrates the tradition of the Akihabara neighborhood in Tokyo, Ramune soda and Sapporo will be available at the grand opening. But space is tight, so RSVP on Facebook if you want to game.

Keep reading for five more events this weekend.

