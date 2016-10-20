Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 or Less (Seven Free), October 21-23

EXPAND It's a robot-retro-sci fi kind of weekend. Cassandra Kotnik

As we look to the future it's important to remember the past — because that's what this weekend is all about, with sci-fi roller-skating parties, retro toy shows and stories from the early days of the indie music movement. Keep reading for our ten favorite events around Denver this weekend, and check the Westword calendar for more.

Best Shorts - Boulder International Film Festival

Creative Broomfield

7 p.m. Friday, $7

The Boulder International Film Festival unreeled back in March, but you have one more chance to catch some gems from the program, including shorts like Figure, How I Didn't Become a Piano Player and many more. See the complete schedule and grab your tickets here.

Sunnyside Brewhaha

Diebolt Brewing Company

8 p.m Friday, free

Laughter always goes down better with a side of that Wiggy Wiggy Honey Hibiscus Saison that Diebolt brews up. Mallory Wallace, Jack Comstock, Tyrel Hartman and Timmi Lasley will share the stage tonight for an event that's every bit as funny as it is tasty. Pair your brews with belly laughs tonight.

Stranger Roll

EXDO Events Center

9 p.m. Friday, free-$5

Stranger Things hit Netflix this summer, and immediately took over pop culture. Tonight, you can skate around while dressed up as your favorite character from the show. You can also sing karaoke, play a little ping pong and generally have a heck of a time. No cover before 10 p.m., and don't forget to sign your waiver.

We've got some new lanes down in Lone Tree. Bowlero Lone Tree Facebook

Bowlero Lone Tree Grand Opening

Bowlero Lone Tree

Noon Saturday, free

We're on a roll now! If you like bowling or the Broncos — or both — don't miss the grand opening of Bowlero. Demaryius Thomas will be coming through to christen the country's latest Bowlero. After that, you can bowl, play laser tag and conquer arcade games for free.

Your Band Sucks Denver Book Event

Mutiny Information Cafe

3 p.m. Saturday, free

Today's music is cool, but the stories from beyond the stage are solid gold. Jon Fine spent decades on stage and touring in bands, and his recent memoir, Your Band Sucks, was selected as a NYT Summer Reading List selection. Meet the man behind all the stories..

Beastival 4: The Undead Dolloween Dance (of Doom)

Vision Comic Books & Oddities

5 p.m. Saturday, $5 suggested donation

It's a rad nerd night in southwest Denver. Get your undead dance on with Goodfellas actor Christopher Scott Serrone, as well as scary sounds from Boo The Ghost & The Undertakers, Nefarious Heart and Gomorrah. A horde of artists, comic creators, filmmakers and more will be on hand, so go on and gore it up.

