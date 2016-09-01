Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 or Less (Seven Free), September 2-5

Turkey legs? It must be the Taste of Colorado.. Jake Shane

This is Labor Day weekend, which means there are several days of fun events ahead — many of them free. Our top-ten picks include stuff for skaters, art for sludge stoners, swag for sneaker heads and something for everyone in between. For even more entertainment options, visit the Westword calendar.

Taste of Colorado

Civic Center Park

Friday through Monday, free

Summer's going out, but only after the bang of Taste of Colorado. Food is ostensibly the focus of this event, but there's also live music from dudes like Boyz II Men, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and many more. And booze, of course. Bring the sunscreen, and check out the complete schedule here. The Taste is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. today, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. tomorrow and Sunday, and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

DTL Concert Series & Bazaar

Denver Tool Library

6 p.m. Friday, free

It's a wrap on the DTL summer concert series. It's been quite a party — with music, art, food and booze — and it's getting a proper sendoff. Gun Street Ghost, PrettyMouth and Granny Tweed will bring the jams, while Hippieman, Michael Karlik and Zac Maas bring the comedy. Come hungry — food trucks will be on hand.

EXPAND Check out photography by Coburn Huff tonight. Coburn Huff Facebook

Landskates, by Coburn Huff

Buffalo Exchange

6 p.m. Friday, free

Coburn Huff is a rad skateboarder, but he's an amazing photographer as well. See the two combine in this show at Buffalo Exchange, featuring photos shot over the summer, and pick up a new/old outfit while you're at it.

Creating Crumbling Cosmos: A Retrospective Screening of Films by Evan Mann

Leon

7 p.m. Friday, free

Meet award-winning shorts filmmaker Evan Mann at Leon, which will show eight of his films — featuring monochromatic worlds, furry creatures, stop motion and all kinds of amazement — and then host a Q&A with the Colorado native.

Hesh Magic: Cosmic Offerings From The Witch, The Wizard, and The Wolf

Lowbrow Denver

7 p.m. Friday, free

Fresh off the lunar eclipse, The Witch, The Wizard and The Wolf make their first appearance from a stoner planet of a galaxy eons away. All they've brought is their offerings of pen and ink, and possibly a couple of Magic the Gathering decks. See what these purveyors of the cosmic green have in store for us earthlings before they return to the cosmos. Get a feel for it here.

FOMO Party

The Northside

8 p.m. Friday, donations-$10

Missed all the big music festivals this summer? Make up for lost time at FOMO, which will feature a largely EDM lineup with such performers as Antithexist, Tiger Uppercut and many more. Bring whatever goods you need to party; booze service is limited.

Keep reading for more events this weekend.

