Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 or Less (Seven Free), September 30-October 2

Ten Things to Do in Colorado in Autumn


Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 or Less (Seven Free), September 30-October 2

Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 3:19 p.m.
By Alex Brown
Try some fire station chili.
Try some fire station chili.
MDA Rocky Mountain Facebook
A A

Wave goodbye to September, say hello to October and have a heck of a good time in the process. This weekend calendar is full of wine, dancing and some good old-fashioned funny. Keep reading for our ten favorite events that won't set you back more than $10 (and seven are free!). Fine even more to do on the Westword calendar

29th Annual Firefighter Chili Cook-Off
Larimer Square
11 a.m. Friday, free
Some like it hot!!! Firefighters from around the state will bring their best red and green chilis to Larimer Square for some heated competition. Denver Fire Local 858 hosts this annual party featuring craft beer, music, local celebrity judges and those caliente Colorado Firefighter Calendar models. Proceeds from
the event benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association, so grab a spoon and go. 

Visit the new, non-mobile location of the Denver Fashion Truck.
Visit the new, non-mobile location of the Denver Fashion Truck.
Denver Fashion Truck Facebook

Denver Fashion Truck Grand Opening
DFT
5 p.m. Friday, free
That fashion truck has rolled around town for a while now, keeping us looking good. But for now the owners are done roaming: Today they'll open the doors of a brick-and-mortar shop, where you can browse the trends, get your tarot read, have a drink and enjoy the ambiance. Support local — and congrats, Denver Fashion Truck. 

Untitled: Stop Motion
Denver Art Museum
6 p.m. Friday, $10
Timing is key, and the Untitled party is all about keeping it. While you saunter through the museum, hit pause and beatbox, breakdance, join the freeze-frame workshops and dance workshops with Laura Ann Samuelson. This event is all about getting that body in motion, and the beat goes on. 

The Underground Stand Up Comedy Showcase featuring Jon Laster
The Soiled Dove Underground
8 p.m. Friday, free
Comedy from the underground welcomes Jon Laster back to town. This hometown hero now resides in Brooklyn, where he pumps out jokes with honesty and high energy. And he'll be bringing all that and more back to Denver, where he'll be joined by John ToleShayna Ferm and Kevin O'Brien.  

Super Bummer, The Outfit and Spirit Award
Syntax Physic Opera
9 p.m. Friday, $7
Hit Syntax tonight for all your live music needs. Super Bummer keeps the grunge sound in surf rock, The Outfit gives you that old time rock-and-roll, and Spirit Award can carry you away on your dream cloud.  

Keep reading for more events this weekend.


