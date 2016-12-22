Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 or Less (Six Free), December 23-25

EXPAND It's okay to dress like this...this weekend. Aaron Thackeray

Christmas lands on the weekend this year, and there's plenty of fun to be had around town. You can craft sexual ornaments, laugh with comics and get high, all on the cheap. Looking for other things to do? Check the Westword calendar for even more events. And happy holidays!

LoDo Aglow

LoDo

5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, free

Keep it old school and take a stroll downtown, enjoying the wonder of glistening lights and local shops decorated with Christmas cheer. Check out festive window displays built by Denver artists in local businesses including the Barth Hotel, the Dairy Block and Rockmount Ranch Wear. Find out which stores are participating here.

Black Sheep Friday: XXX-Mas Craft Fair

MCA Denver

5 p.m. Friday, $5

After you browse through the MCA's exhibits, head upstairs and break out the yarn to craft naughty decorations to bedazzle your Christmas tree — the ultimate naughty symbol. Fancy Tiger Crafts will be providing the materials for you to stitch up erotic holiday-inspired cross-stitches. You can keep it PG, too, but where's the fun in that?

5 Words: Round Two

Voodoo Comedy Playhouse

7 p.m. Friday, free

Enjoy a mix of improv and standup presented by the the 5 Words crew, featuring Katie Bowman, Paul Twarowski and Craig Martin. Bring your friends; shout out ideas for jokes, songs, impressions and general goofy merriment, and have a heck of a time.

Resident Rock Star Presents: A Very Metal X-Mas

Black Sky Brewery

7 p.m. Friday, $5

Don't miss a chance to snap a picture with heavy-metal Santa and his metal maidens at this holiday thrash party. It's an all-ages show before 9 p.m., so you can introduce your kids to a new kind of Saint Nick. Brace yourself for Christmas with the heavy sounds of Angelic Desolation, Woden's Wrath and the Butchering. Then get loud and stay loud at the black-metal brewery.

Psyland with Sundae Service

Pearl's

8 p.m. Friday, free

Get ready for a good old-fashioned freakout at Pearl's. The house, disco, funk and reggae dance hits will go psychedelic, thanks to DJs Psyland and Sundae Service. It's going to be one of the hottest spots — despite the cold — to get wasted with your psycho family before the holiday. Remember to bring gently used winter coats and new toys to donate as well.

Keep reading for more events this weekend.

