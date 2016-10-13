Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 or Less (Six Free), October 14-16

Dia de los Muertos season is upon us. Danielle Lirette

This weekend is all about doing whatever you want. You want live music? We got it. You looking to howl at the moon. Go for it. Heck, maybe you want to sit in a movie theater for eight hours—you can do that too. We've got something for everyone on the list this weekend, but you can check out the Westword calendar for even more events.

Dia de los Muertos Celebration of Life Opening Reception

Chac Gallery

6 p.m. Friday, free

The Chicano Humanities & Arts Council always has a lively party to inaugurate its annual Dia de los Muertos exhibition. Tonight you can catch performances by traditional Aztec dancers, get your face painted, decorate some skulls sugar-style and see a lot of art, by kids and experienced artists alike.

WinterWonderGrass All Star Show

Great Divide Barrel Bar

6 p.m. Friday, free

The WinterWonderGrass Festival is moving to Steamboat this year, but it's bringing a musical sneak preview to Denver — and once you learn the lineup, you can buy passes to this hot-ticket event. To go along with all that tasty Great Divide beer, the WinterWonderGrass Festival All-Star Band will kick out the jams all night.

Funk Club presented by Mile High Soul Club

Syntax Physic Opera

9 p.m. Friday, $5

The Soul Daddies who bring you that classic soul are punching up the time machine and taking us to the funk era. Get down with the sound of the late '60s and early '70s, with songs from Sly and the Family Stone, Kool and the Gang, and maybe even some Commodores.

FallFest

Fletcher Plaza

11 a.m. Saturday, free

Take the family to Aurora, for a wide-ranging festival that celebrates fall with bluegrass jams, traditional Mexican music and a brass band.There will also be an Ethiopian coffee ceremony, pumpkin-carving, adoptable animals and activities for kids of all ages.

Surface and Reception

Dikeou Pop-Up Colfax

7:30 p.m. Saturday, $10 suggested

Tonight's Dikeou Pop-Up will feature amazing video from Ka-Lun Leung, Ali Coates and Signe Pierce, Pablo Garcia and Addie Wagenknecht, Karissa Hahn and David Oresick. Read the artists' statement here, and you'll get a feel for just how cool this event will be.

