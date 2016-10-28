Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 or Less (Six Free), October 28-30

Get into the holiday spirit at Pirate:Contemporary Art. Danielle Lirette

It's a big party weekend and the options are endless — some scary, some merry, with plenty of tricks and treats for everyone. Here are our ten favorite events (none of which cost more than $10); for more fun, check the Westword calendar.

Dia de los Muertos

Larimer Square

6 p.m. Friday, free admission

The Larimer Arts Association is hosting a Day of the Dead celebration in the alley behind Larimer Square. Kick off your wicked weekend by checking out spooky crafts, getting your face painted up sugar-style, grabbing a bite to eat and doing a little dancing to some live jams.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Green Center at Colorado School of Mines

6:30 p.m. Friday, $5

You already know the picture is a classic, so come dressed in your best gear for the costume contest. Purchase a prop bag for $2 to really get in the spirit of the show, and stick around for the "Time Warp" contest: "There's no crime in giving yourself over to pleasure."

The Allied Witches Presidential Election Convention

Mercury Cafe

7:30 p.m. Friday, $10

The Allied Witches performances are an October staple at the Mercury. Get ready for an evening of political satire mixed with All Hallows Eve themes cooked up by cafe owner Marilyn Megenity. The show is a wildly popular tradition, and you're sure to fall under its spell.

Onry Ozzborn Concert and Short Film

BackSpace Denver

9 p.m. Friday, $7-$10 donation

Chill out to heady rap from Onry Ozzborn. His newest album, DUO, received rave reviews; a short film accompanies it. Co-headlining will be Rob Sonic, along with Upgrade, Rafael Vigilantics with DJ Zone and Maulskul.

Horsecapades

National Western Complex

10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, $10

We might be getting dressed up this weekend, but our costumes are nothing compared to what these horses are wearing while they and their riders perform battle reenactments, do tricks, tackle jumps and deal with flaming batons. Pay at the door, fun is in store.

