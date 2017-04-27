Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 (Six Free), April 28-30

The Vittoria Ensemble performs at St. Dominic Catholic Church, on Saturday, April 29. C/o Vittoria Ensemble

Denver is positively bustling with activity all weekend long, which means thrifty locals have plenty of opportunities to enjoy everything our city arts scene has to offer without breaking the bank. Whether bidding adieu to a venerated poetry slam, guffawing at homegrown comedy or entering a video game tournament, savvy readers have plenty of opportunities to be entertained. Our more civic-minded readers can march for climate science or arm themselves with facts at a free civics lesson. With the following ten options to choose from, the only bad choice you could make this weekend is staying home.

C/o Slam NUBA

1. Slam NUBA Team Selection

Friday, April 28, 7:30 p.m.

Crossroads Theater at Five Points

Slam NUBA, the Westword Mastermind-winning poetry collective, bids adieu to its erstwhile home at Five Points Crossroads Theater this weekend. While the future of the embattled venue remains uncertain, both the Slam NUBA poets and the comedians in the Agency have announced their final shows – an ignominious conclusion for what was once a thriving hub in Denver's art scene. Nationally celebrated and frequently triumphant in spoken word competitions, the Slam NUBA squad deserves to find a new home for its monthly open-mic slams. For this month's show, host Mahogany welcomes featured performer Vatic Kuumba for a very special slam, wherein poets will be selected for the competition team. Come say goodbye to an arts community institution and check slamnuba.com for updates. Admission costs $10 or $5 with a student ID.

Ben Bryant

2. Guest List: Live Standup and Sketch Comedy

Friday, April 28, 8 p.m.

The Bakery Arts Warehouse

While Denver's comedy clubs generally treat local standups as a disposable afterthought, the best shows in the city are being run by comedians themselves. No longer content to let negligent gatekeepers manage their careers, Denver comedians have been producing their own showcases with a panache that rivals, and sometimes even exceeds what the professionals can offer. Guest List, a standup and sketch hybrid showcase run by the insanely prolific local comic Ben Bryant, is emblematic of Denver comedy's self-starting character. In only a few short months, Guest List has made a home for itself in the Bakery Arts Warehouse by consistently programming lineups showcasing the best local and traveling standups and playing around with the format to keep things fresh and funny. The grand tradition continues this month with local comics Grayson Nite, Kevin Klatman and Geoff Tice joining Chicago's Arish Singh and Whitney Chitwood opening for local favorite headliner, Aaron Urist. Tickets cost only $5 from Eventbrite.

C/o CU Wizards

3. CU Wizards: One Fish... Two Fish... Green and Red Fluorescent Squish!

Saturday, April 29, 9:30 a.m.

University of Colorado CU Wizards (Cristol Chemistry Room 140)

Explore the splendor and mystery of the natural world with the CU Wizards, who return to the Boulder campus this weekend with "One Fish... Two Fish... Fluorescent Red and Green Squish," a fascinating presentation by Professor Amy Palmer. Learn how scientists are using the natural glow of the humble jellyfish as a model to develop new technologies capable of illuminating the motion of molecules within cells. The free event, which kicks off at 9 a.m. is ideal for children, families and lifelong learners.

C/o MCA Denver

4. The Failure Fair

Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m.

MCA Denver

For artsy teens, job fairs can be a disillusioning gauntlet of stifled dreams and lowered expectations. Young people are rarely given the opportunity to explore industries that have a use for their creativity, let alone discover new fields where they can potentially make a living doing what they love. At MCA Denver's the Failure Fair however, aspiring creatives can benefit from the experiences of guest speakers from the fields of design, music and fashion, dabble in the ukulele and 808 drum-kit workshops and possibly even gain some hope for the future. The event runs from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., and it's completely free for the 18-and-under crowd.

C/o People's Climate March on Denver

5. People's Climate March

Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m.

Civic Center Park

Though somewhat out of place on a list of affordable entertainment, the People's Climate March will generate a vital rallying cry to protect the planet. Considering the stark realities we face as a species, the inaction and denial of the political and corporate establishment is more worthy of dissent than ever. Coinciding with a complementary march in Washington D.C. and a number of other cities, these nonpartisan protests are intended to demonstrate support for renewable energy jobs and effective legislation to curtail the polluting impact of industry. Gather with the crowd at 10 a.m. and take comfort in this widespread expression of solidarity. Be sure to dress warmly, as light snow showers are expected.

