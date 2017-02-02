Ten Things to Do in Denver for Under $10 (Eight Free), February 3-5

We're getting down with CITRA this weekend. CITRA

While there's still time, let's have all the fun we can. This list ensures nothing but good times, because we're celebrating art, light and dark, meeting bands and getting plain old sexy to round out this weekend. Check out the Westword calendar for even more events to check out.

Zoa Ace takes over Gallery 51 tonight. Zoa Ace

Cut Outs Pop Culture Collage

Gallery 51 in Buffalo Exchange

5 p.m. Friday, free

Let's kick off the weekend on South Broadway at the gallery inside Buffalo Exchange. Check out the new pop art-inspired collages by Zoa Ace. The work is eye-catching, full of humor and will be on view through February. Go on down there Friday night and give the artist a handshake.

Step over the sight line at 40 West Arts tonight. Athena Project Festival Facebook

Stepping Over the Sight Line Artist Reception

40 West Art Gallery and Studios

5 p.m. Friday, free

Thanks to the Athena Project for inspiring and supporting this all-female art exhibition. The sight line in art is the perspective of the artist, which represents a reality plane. This show steps beyond that idea, mixing all types of mediums together from a variety of artists. Meet the makers, enjoy a drink and check out a new perspective.

Art + Lit: Pop Art & A Little Life

Lighthouse Writers Workshop

6 p.m. Friday, free

Join in the highbrow conversation that pairs a book with a work of art. CU Denver Assistant Professor of Art History Yang Wang and writer Alison Alexander lead the discussion surrounding Hanya Yanagihara's A Little Life and how it relates to pop art. The book is crazy interesting, so this discussion should be brilliant. It's okay if you haven't read the book — yet.

From the Cauldron: The Tale of the Hesh Witch Revealed

Lowbrow

7 p.m. Friday, free

Get a little pre-game on before your long night on the town on South Broadway and stop by Lowbrow for the unveiling of prints from the dark side. Twisted in occult, magic, cosmic beings and fun, the Hesh Witch presents a new round of ink creations at one of the best shops in town. Enjoy the art, the beverages and pagan ritual.

Open Music Sessions | First Friday Celebration

Denver Open Media

7 p.m. Friday, free

Go behind the scenes of TV productions and check out this live variety show. Hang out in the upstairs lounge to score some free pizza, then enjoy sounds from Matt Rouch & the Noise Upstairs and laughs with Jared Ewy. It's a live taping, so if you're stuck at home and you have Comcast, you can check it out on Channel 57 or here.

Read on for more things to do this weekend.

