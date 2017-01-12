menu

Ten Things to Do in Denver for Under $10 (Eight Free), January 13-15

Ten Things to Do in Denver for Under $10 (Five Free), January 6-8


Ten Things to Do in Denver for Under $10 (Eight Free), January 13-15

Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 5:07 p.m.
By Alex Brown
Put a little swing in your weekend.
Put a little swing in your weekend.
Swingin' Denver Facebook
A A

It's awesome! The weekend is here again, and we have so much to look forward to. Learn about the roots of our town, the roots of yourself and then party to help out our arts community for a good time. Check out the Westword calendar for even more fun happenings.

Hop on the wagon to kick off your weekend.
Hop on the wagon to kick off your weekend.
Four Mile Historic Park Facebook

Free Day
Four Mile Historic Park
12 p.m. Friday, free
Take a trip back in time to when Denver was nothing but a prairie and a mining town. Four Mile House is on a beautiful 12-acre farm where you can sample rustic food, pet horses, jump onto a hay bale ride and tour the whole place.

Third Kind Improv is ready to phone home.
Third Kind Improv is ready to phone home.
Third Kind Improv Facebook

Phone Home Improv
The Bakery Arts Warehouse
7 p.m. Friday, free-$4
You can volunteer or spread the word on social media to get into this show for free — or, if you're feeling extravagant, you can cough up the $4. Third Kind Improv presents a full length show jam-packed with hilarity, stunts and maybe even free cake. It's family friendly, but sure to delight all ages. Find more info here.

Carter Wilson Book Release: Revelation
Tattered Cover Colfax Avenue
7 p.m. Friday, free
Let's get intimate with USA Today best selling author and local resident Carter Wilson, who will read excerpts from his new book, Revelation. Hugo-award-winning author Ed Bryant will interview  the author. Get out there and support local literature.

Friday the Thirteenth Shred Fest
Mutiny Information Cafe
8 p.m. Friday, free
Let's get spooky and silly at the Shred Fest featuring Quantum Creep, Boat Drinks and Oxeye Daisy. After you get your Friday the Thirteenth tattoos, party late on South Broadway.

Beginning Genealogy Class
Denver Central Library
10 a.m. Saturday, free
Here's a new hobby for a new year. Find out how to research your family roots. Carol Darrow will share the basics of navigating Ancestry.com, learning how to read pedigree charts and more investigative skills. The course happens every second Saturday of the month. Why stay in the dark? Find out where you came from.

For Me, From Me: A Post-Holiday Market
MCA Denver
12 p.m. Saturday, $5
We spent December buying gifts for others, but today is the day to take care of ourselves. Browse goods from Ranchlands, RootFoot, Cultura Craft Chocolate and many more while sipping on spicy hot chocolate or an adult beverage, in the cafe. Dance to the DJ and explore the entire museum while you're there.

Button Mashers
Cabal Enterprises
6 p.m. Saturday, free
Cabal has a video-game inspired exhibition featuring works from artist Kym Bloom, a playable Art-cade game created by Matthew Bethancourt, and new game-inspired works by other Cabal artists. Hop on the two-person game, Linez, by Bethancourt, which will challenge you to collect circles with a twist.

Go on and get down.
Go on and get down.
Swingin' Denver Facebook

Second Saturday Swing with Odessa Rose
Stem Ciders
7:45 p.m. Saturday, free
Get those hips moving tonight with free swing classes from Swingin' Denver. Hit the dance floor and show off. Odessa Rose will play the big bops to help you catch the rhythm, so grab yourself a partner, a cider and go cut up a rug.

MasterMind Awards Ceremony: Rhinoceropolis/GLOB Benefit
Mercury Cafe
8 p.m. Saturday, donations
Let's help out those folks at Rhinoceropolis who threw rad art parties, until they were disbanded by the city, leaving artists homeless. Many local artists like Molly Bounds and Kim Shively have donated pieces that will be available for purchase, while Many Blessings, Petite Garçon and other bands will give us something to dance to. More info here.

Oh, it's chili season.
Oh, it's chili season.
Kenneth Hamblin III

Beryl's Annual Chili Cook-Off
Beryl's Beer Company
1 p.m. Sunday, free
It's always a good idea to spend a Sunday pigging out on chili. Red, green, vegetarian: Pick your poison. It's going to be a heck of a cookout. Bust out your mean recipe to share or just come and steal some tastes while sipping on Beryl's beer. Sign up in the comments section on the Facebook page if you want to get down.

Alex Brown
