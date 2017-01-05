Ten Things to Do in Denver for Under $10 (Five Free), January 6-8

EXPAND You may have to bundle up, but they're serving up bluegrass, BBQ, beer and doughnuts at Station 26 this weekend. Ken Hamblin

Get the most fun you can out of 2017, which is not hard if you heed the advice of our ten for $10 list. This week, we present the first jokes of the year, movies for cinephiles of every taste and a chance to dance to music from the ’40s while slugging from a forty-ounce bottle of malt liquor. Check out the Westword calendar for a full list of fun.

RiNo First Friday

Bindery on Blake

5 p.m. Friday, free

It's a new year, and you'll find new art over in RiNo. Check out fresh work from folks like the Paper Plates Press, Tricia Waddell, Connor O'Donnell and many more. Sip beers and ciders in the Bierstadt Lagerhaus and C Squared Ciders tasting rooms, as well.

Black Sheep Friday: 40’s Forties with Swingin' Denver

MCA Denver

6 p.m. Friday, $5

Swing into the MCA for big bands and even bigger beers tonight. Swingin' Denver provides the dancing lessons while the bar serves up a sampling of forty-ounce malt liquors. Don't forget to take a twirl through the museum while you're there. Here's a little bonus for your weekend, too.

Pussy Bros Present Stephen Agyei

Comedy RoomRoom at El Charrito

7 p.m. Friday, free

They're serving up big laughs with some hot names at the RoomRoom tonight. Stephen Agyei of Viceland fame takes the headlining spot at this terrific monthly free show. He'll be accompanied by out-of-towners Andy Sell and Alex Castle. Need a good chuckle? This will hit the spot.

Feral First Friday Film Series - Unbranded

Feral Mountain Co.

7 p.m. Friday, free

Snow or shine, they're screening this film outside, so bundle up, bring the blankets and chairs and a thermos of cocoa to enjoy tonight's movie. Take a journey with Unbranded, the story of four green cowboys leading wild mustangs from Mexico to Canada. While you're there, buy a cool new hat.

When Harry Met Sally

Alamo Drafthouse

7:30 p.m. Friday, $7

Let's honor the life of Carrie Fisher and enjoy the 1989 classic When Harry Met Sally.... This movie is always a treat. All proceeds benefit the Mental Health Center of Denver. Keep Fisher's spirit alive at tonight's screening.

Stronger: A Union Bindings Snowboard Film

The Streets of London

8 p.m. Saturday, free

The beers will be cheap and the gnar will be high at this snowboard-film premiere from Union Bindings. Check out the gear giveaways to keep your stoke on the mountain high.

Fifty First Jokes Denver 2017

Bug Theatre

8 p.m. Saturday, $10

This show's been around for a few years now and is sure to fill up fast, so grab your tickets here. All the jokes told must have been written in the new year, and they'll be presented for the first time on stage tonight. Timmi Lasley and Mara Wiles host the night, with your favorite local comedians as well as some surprise guests.

Freedom! A Tribute to George Michael

Milk Bar

9 p.m. Saturday, $5

George Michael tragically passed away recently, and we're going to party in his honor. DJ Slave1 and special guest DJ 0N1X will help us keep the faith at this tribute night. Warm up with some mellower tunes, then start popping with the hits later in the evening.

EXPAND Those Glazed and Confused Doughnuts go great with your morning beer. Ken Hamblin

January Bluegrass Brunch

Station 26 Brewing Co.

11 a.m. Sunday, free

Hear a little fiddle and chug a beer with brunch at Glazed and Confuzed Doughnuts. The bluegrass band Follow the Fox can twang with the best of them, so go on and enjoy the day. They say Turn-In BBQ is coming through as well.

Brunchlesque Pajama Party — Winter Onesieland

El Charrito

11:30 a.m. Sunday, $5

The mimosas will be bottomless and the ladies mostly topless at Lady Lavender's Brunchlesque Pajama Party. Grab a drink and see all the ways to shimmy out of a onesie with Sledge Hammah, Davita Copafeel and many more to make your Sunday just a little naughty.

