Ten Things to Do in Denver for Under $10 (Five Free), March 3-5

You can only catch moves like these at Mile High Soul Club. Danielle Lirette

It's the first weekend of a new month, and Denver is overflowing with bargain entertainment opportunities. There are First Friday celebrations aplenty, the live music and comedy are abundant, and a river of free beer should run through it all. See the the Westword calendar for even more options.

The culture is rich over by Casa Bonita. 40 West Arts District Facebook

First Friday Art Walk

40 West Arts District

5 p.m. Friday, free

Since it's March, it's a good time to take a walk along West Colfax. Not only can you peep the galleries in the area, but the Bad Asstronauts will be walking around dressed up like jelly fish; you have to get a picture of that. Don't miss the Art of the Streets exhibition opening at 40 West Gallery, either. There's free food and booze; go ahead and catch a buzz: You can take the 16 home.

MCA Spring Breaks: Beavis & Butthead Bingo

MCA Denver

5 p.m. Friday, $5

The MCA is kicking off a new set of parties with a throwback to MTV's Spring Break of the early '00s. Get the series going by joining in a classic game with a Cornholio twist: With Live Beavis & Butthead impersonators calling bingo, you're gonna score. As Butthead said, "Work sucks, let's go break something." It wouldn't hurt to get in the spirit by dressing up.

Art + Lit: Sherman Alexie & Native American Art

Lighthouse Writers Workshop

6 p.m. Friday, $10

Art and literature join for a high-brow Friday night. Author Erika T. Wurth and artist Gregg Deal will compare and contrast the Sherman Alexie novel The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian with Native American art. Don't be afraid to jump in on the Q&A that follows.

Athena Project Festival Kickoff

Carol Mier Fashion Boutique

6 p.m. Friday, free

The Athena Project is an amazing showcase for women. Get a feel for what's happening at this year's festival at tonight's kickoff party, where you can meet some of the artists participating in the fest, browse the racks at the pop-up fashion boutique, and enjoy special pours from Lady Justice Brewing. It's right in the Art District on Santa Fe, so you'll be all up in the mix of that as well.

Open Music Sessions featuring El Javi and James Conklin

Denver Open Media

7 p.m. Friday, free

A live television taping: It doesn't get much cooler than that. Be transported by Mexico City's El Javi and his tantalizing flamenco guitar stylings; share a chuckle with Kimo. Free food and beverages are another reason to get out of the house and be a part of the action — but you can also sit at home and stream it live.

Keep reading for more events this weekend.

