Ten Things to Do in Denver for Under $10 (Four Free), December 30-January 1

It's been real, gang, but let's kiss goodbye to 2016. It was up, down and everything in between, but if you followed our advice, paying attention to this list, you were guaranteed to have a good time. We can laugh our way out of the year; party until sunrise — even starting at sunrise; and eat all the free food we can, to kick off 2017. If you can't find things to suit your fancy here, check out the Westword calendar for limitless ways to spend your holiday weekend.

The Birth of the Clinic: New Works by Mauro C. Martinez

Svper Ordinary

6 p.m. Friday, free

One of the last gallery openings of the year is sure to be a hit: Mauro C. Martinez presents Alive Today, a mash-up of abstract and photogenic paint techniques. Big themes like truth, identity and isolation will jump from the canvass into your psyche. Shake hands with the artist and enjoy some tasty beverages.

Sexpot Comedy Presents The Nerd Roast: In Memoriam

Comedy RoomRoom at El Charrito

7 p.m. Friday, free

Famous people die all the time, but 2016 brought on a different level of celebrity deaths. This time around, the nerds do the roasting. David Bowie, Gene Wilder, Harambe, even Fidel and many more get the nerd treatment. Mara Wiles, Christie Buchele, Corey Helie and a host of other local comedians act the part of all of the year's departed. If you can't make it, the show will stream live on Sexpot Comedy's Facebook page.

Law & Disorder

Voodoo Comedy Playhouse

7 p.m. Friday, $5

This show is in its second season, and you can check out the second episode Friday night. Comics take suggestions from the audience to craft a full-fledged, gut-busting crime story. After the suspect is apprehended, the audience takes on the role of the jury as well. Not a bad way to spend $5.

Epilogue's Epilogue: The Real and Final Chapter

Mutiny Information Cafe

9 p.m. Friday, free

After three-and-a-half years, the Epilogue comedy showcase is calling it quits. The original comedy show at Mutiny might reboot at some point, but let's send it off with laughter Friday night. The final night features the crushing stand-up acts, Nathan Lund, Christie Buchele, Georgia Rae, Harris Alterman, Gabby Gutierrez-Reed and special surprise guests that will help close the Epilogue book.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Landmark Esquire

11:59 p.m. Friday, $9

If you still have some in-laws straggling around, dress them in drag and, well, drag them to the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Brush up on the tunes before hand, dab on your make-up and prepare to do the "Time Warp" while watching this interactive pervy classic.

