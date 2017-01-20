Ten Things to Do in Denver for Under $10 (Four Free), January 20-22

It's a Chinese New Year celebration in Park Hill this weekend. Park Hill Supermarket Facebook

We've got anything and everything to do in this city this weekend, all on the cheap. We're making music, pushing our bodies' limits and getting plain old drunk, with a theatrical twist. Check out the Westword calendar for even more things to do.

Black Sheep Friday: Public Records

MCA Denver

6 p.m. Friday, $5

Get to this edition of Black Sheep Friday as early as possible to sign up for a special treat. Enjoy live performances from members of bands like Safe Boating Is No Accident, The Milk Blossoms, Ancient Elk and Strange Americans. Don't just enjoy the impromptu session; you can also join in and help the musicians sing. The performances will be recorded onto wax, so you can take your memories home with you on vinyl.

rEVOLution Launch Party

Comal

6 p.m. Friday, free

While today marks the inauguration of a new leader, it's also a day to promote awareness, inclusivity and understanding. Thanks to Project VOYCE, we have a place to discuss the future, listen to music and eat a little food, all in the name of getting good folks together. Join in this evening of positivity, and let's hope others do the same.

Sexpot Comedy Lucha Libre & Laughs: Smark Week

The Oriental Theater

8 p.m. Friday, $10

We usually end our weekend with this one, but the hybrid wrestling and comedy show has moved to Fridays. Check out Royce Isaacs and Chuck Taylor pile-driving off the top ropes while Brent Gill headlines the evening with a round of standup. This one's really going to get your weekend kicking. Grab some tickets here.

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Benefit Show

hi-dive

8:30 p.m. Friday, $10

Winter is the toughest time for people experiencing homelessness, so the least we can do is party with Muscle Beach, Dangerous Friends, Major Sports and Hotel Bar to help them out. Proceeds from the show go to the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, whose staff will be on hand to let you know about other ways to help the community.

Alphabeat Soup #18

The Deer Pile

9 p.m. Friday, $5 donation

Here's just a nice way to chill out to some relaxing beats in one of Denver's best artist spaces. MYTHirst, Felix Fast4ward, Old Soul Era and Furbie Cakes will orchestrate, manipulate and produce the sounds for the evening. It's a mashup of down and uptempo beats, hip-hop, garage, lo-fi and everything in between for your Friday.

