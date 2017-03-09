Ten Things to Do in Denver for Under $10 (Nine Free), March 10-12

You're going to have to go to Frozen Dead Guy Days to figure this one out. Danielle Lirette

The best place to make memories is in the car. That's why we have some events a little further out this weekend. From birds to dead guys and cartoons to collages, there's a little something for everyone to do over the next few days. Check out the Westword calendar for even more.

Celebrate Frozen Dead Guy Days up in Nederland this weekend. Danielle Lirette

Monte Vista Crane Festival

Monte Vista

7 a.m. Friday-Sunday, donations

This is like Coachella for ornithologists. Five thousand of the world's top cranes, raptors, ducks and geese descend on the southwest side of our state, and they'll fill the air with the deafening sounds of wings flapping and a noise that's like a mix between a pigeon's coo and a tiger's growl. There will be tours around the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Penitente Canyon, as well as a craft and nature fair with local artists. Click here for more info.

Celebrate Frozen Dead Guy Days up in Nederland this weekend. Danielle Lirette

Frozen Dead Guy Days

Jeff Guercio Memorial Baseball Field

4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, free-$10

Any excuse to party is a good one, but this one is especially good. Grab a wristband to watch all the bands or just wander around to enjoy one of the nation's quirkiest festivals. The coffin race is probably the wildest event, but watching everyone jump in the frozen lake is always a sight to see as well. Check out the schedule.

Shins Listening Party

Twist & Shout Records

5 p.m. Friday, free

Apparently the Shins are still a thing, and they're fixing to drop a new album, so let's have a party about it at one of the best record shops in town. Grab a free beer and listen to Heartworms as you browse the endless selections.

Related Stories The Twenty Best Instagrammers in Denver in 2017

Denver Collage Club Opening Reception

Alto Gallery

6 p.m. Friday, free

The Denver Collage Club art collective has been cutting and pasting its days away, so come down to Alto Gallery and see what the group has come up with. This event celebrates the citywide Month of Photography and showcases Westword favorites Phil Bender, Mario Zoots, Taylor Balkissoon and many more.

Urban Art Experience Presents: While You Were Sleeping

Spectra Art Space

6 p.m. Friday, free-$7 donation

Everyone's favorite Instagrammers and street artists, ShellieBee, KoKo Bayer, Chris Haven, Pher01 and Graffiti Mpek, are throwing an art experience over at Spectra on Friday night. If walking through RiNo wasn't enough for you, immerse yourself in a curated street art world. Live beats and rhymes provided by ICE CREAM, Travellers, Music, Taylor Tmc Mccullough and BullHead*ded. After 8 p.m., a $7 is requested.

Read on for more of the best cheap events in Denver this weekend.

