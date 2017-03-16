Ten Things to Do in Denver for Under $10 (Seven Free), March 17-19

The alpacas come to town this weekend. Only the Finest - A Tennessee Alpaca Fiber Consortium Facebook

St. Patrick's Day falls on Friday, and even if you try to dodge the shamrock madness, there are plenty of things going on besides drinking green beer until you spew. So brace yourself, pace yourself, and bust out your green shirt, pet an alpaca, rap along with your favorite songs, or eat French fries, tater-tots, latkes and more. This is sure to be a far-out weekend. Check out the Westword calendar for even more things to do.

National Alpaca Show

National Western Complex

8 a.m. Friday-Sunday, free

The National Alpaca Show is a great excuse to pet one of the softest creatures on earth. Denver is lucky enough to host this national expo, so don't miss your chance to meet hundreds of alpacas and the folks who care for them. For more info, go here.

Body Mind Spirit Celebration

Denver Mart

1 p.m. Friday-Sunday, $7

With springtime coming, face the new season with your chakras aligned. Meet with mind readers (for a fee), dive into workshops and attend presentations all about moving your mind, body and spirit into a positive place. Expect a lot of pos vibes to be floating in the air. Go on and relax at this Body Mind Spirit Celebration.

MCA Spring Breaks: YO! MCA Raps Karaoke with DJ Bella Scratch

MCA Denver

5 p.m. Friday, $5

Let's keep in mind that these rap karaoke gems come from the golden age of hip-hop, so if you're going to jump on stage, do the OGs justice and know the words. MCA karaoke is always a good time, so grab a drink, browse that Ryan McGinley photo gallery, and rap your heart out.

Ratio Sessions: The Menzingers

Ratio Beerworks

5:30 p.m. Friday, free

The Menzingers swing through town on tour and stop by Ratio Beerworks to drink some beers, play a few songs and talk to the Mostly Harmless podcast. The Philadelphia punk group plays a show at the Summit later in the evening, so pick up some discounted tickets at the Ratio Sessions for the full concert and follow the Menzingers into the night.

2017 EFPalooza Film Festival

Bug Theater

7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $10

See what fifty local filmmakers did last year at the EFPalooza Film Festival. While many directors are festival veterans, new filmmakers will join the pack this year as well. The lineup includes comedy, horror, documentary and regular old short-film blocks. Pick one screening for $10 or buy a pass for the weekend for a few more bucks. Find out more info about this event here.

