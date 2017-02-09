Ten Things to Do in Denver for Under $10 (Six Free), February 10-12

The party is at the hi-dive this weekend. Brandon Marshall

There's a ton of fun to be had this weekend, but if you follow this list, you won't need to worry about missing out on anything. The beer will flow, the music will blast and romance will blossom. Check out the Westword calendar if you think you can handle more.

Two years and thousands of beers later, Ratio Beerworks is still going strong. Ratio Beerworks Facebook

Ratio Beerworks Second Anniversary Party Weekend

Ratio Beerworks

12 p.m. Friday-Sunday, free

Cheers to Ratio Beerworks for surviving two years of supplying the city with killer beer and rocking events. The brewery's second-anniversary celebration opens with an evening of comedy with Mara Wiles, Timmi Lasley and many more, as well as a silent disco. Get a taste of a special double IPA and sour saison on Saturday, followed by live music from Matt Pryor and Dan Andriano in the evening. Wind down on Sunday with Bloody Mary beers made with an amazing Real Dill mix, paired with the smooth sounds of Mile High Soul Club and breakfast pizza. Stop by and congratulate these guys sometime this weekend.

We Still Like You: Denver #6

Comedy RoomRoom

7 p.m. Friday, donations

We all slip up from time to time and embarrass the heck out of ourselves. It's a part of what makes us human and makes for killer stories. Check out this live podcast taping full of storytellers sharing some of their worst moments. The audience will also have a chance to spin some mortifying tales, so you can get some things off your chest. Cry, laugh and share with a room full of friendly strangers.

Colorado Independent Women of Film Festival

Bug Theatre

7:30 p.m Friday-Saturday, $10

Watch narrative and documentary short films, experimental works and animations from twenty local film makers, all of whom are women. The festival is broken up into four blocks, which you can check out for $10 apiece or $20 for the whole weekend. It's a great way to participate and support our local art scene. Get a feel for some of the short films here.

Get down at the hi-dive tonight. Brandon Marshall

DKBC Bandimals

hi-dive

8:30 p.m. Friday, $10

The Denver Kickball Coalition brings the party to the hi-dive Friday night, with players kicking out the jams. See the hipster jocks covering pop-punk, indie and rock-n-roll tunes for your dancing pleasure. After they've shredded their hearts out, DJ MTV VJ will turn up the vinyl for even more booty shaking.

Read on for more of this weekend's best events.

