Ten Things to Do in Denver for Under $10 (Six Free), February 24-26

Ten Things to Do in Denver for Under $10 (Six Free), February 24-26

Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 3 p.m.
By Alex Brown
Hope we can find a new place to have iron pour parties.
Ironton Studios Facebook
While we have to say goodbye to a Denver staple, we also get to wave hello to brand new things. Celebrate the final party at Ironton, roast the presidents and have a dance or two this weekend. Check out the Westword calendar for more.

The Vagina Monologues
Swallow Hill Music
2 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $10
From a six-year-old to a Bosnian survivor of rape,  the voices in The Vaginal Monologues deliver an empowering message, not to be missed. For 2017, the classic show highlights the terrible everyday occurrence of violence against women in the workplace. We'll hear from six women from vastly different backgrounds with stories evoking tears of sadness and joy. Catch the show on Friday or Saturday. Pick up your tickets here.

Ironton's Final Art Show & Party
Irontown Studios & Gallery
6 p.m. Friday, free
Ironton Studios provided a home for dozens of artists for the last 19 years. Before RiNo was the thing it is now, Ironton held over 150 art shows, solstice celebrations, weddings, iron pours and many more moments of joy. Join the wake and wave goodbye to the institution. Cheers to Ironton and good luck to the residents' future endeavors.

It Can't Be Done - By Brenton Weyi from Brenton Weyi on Vimeo.

Feral Factory Company Launch and Exhibition Opening Party
The Crash
7 p.m. Friday, free
Say what's up to Denver's newest art organization, Feral Factory. It begins its four-month residency at the Crash. Get to know the people behind it while exploring a photo exhibition of works by Armando Martinez and Shana Cordon. Enjoy performances from actor/playwright extraordinaire, Gemma Wilcox, improv from Circo di Nada, spoken word with Brenton Weyi, and beats from DJ Sosan. Sounds like they're really kicking this one off with a bang, so don't miss it.

There's a real art to this.
There's a real art to this.
Ursula Romaine

Wrestling Is Art: Rocky Mountain Pro Live
Denver Art Museum
7 p.m. Friday, $10
This is a part of this month's Untitled celebration, so you get to celebrate all of that as well. However, this event brings live wrestling into the Denver Art Museum, which is kind of nuts and awesome. Take a tour of the museum with the Rocky Mountain Pro Stars as they share behind the scenes stories of the exhibit.

Sexpot Comedy Presents The Nerd Roast: Presidents
El Charrito
7 p.m. Friday, free
If anyone is a nerd, it has to be a president. What a nerd job to want. Luckily, all these comedy nerds are going to do their best impressions of presidents past. Nate Balding as Lincoln, Cory Helie doing Nixon, Aaron Middleton on the sax as chill Bill Clinton, and many more — including a super special guest. If political humor and satire is up your alley, you'd better be there.

Alex Brown
Alex Brown is a freelance writer from Denver, Colorado. You can find him around town falling off his skateboard, eating burritos and petting dogs.

