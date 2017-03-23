Ten Things to Do in Denver for Under $10 (Six Free), March 24-26

We have a party for the dogs this weekend. Dana Hood

Put that extra spring in your step by attending Denver's best events this weekend. There's something for everyone, whether you want to see dogs in costumes, have a laugh or watch sports. Check out the Westword calendar for even more to do.

Fusion Factory Yard Sale

Fusion Factory

12 p.m. Friday-Saturday, free

Let's start the weekend off with some great deals on who knows what. The Fusion Factory art collective had so much stuff to go through that it had to push the date of this sale back a week, so come on and take a browse. Grab decorations for the house, clothes for yourself or even get some gear for your next Burning Man trip. There's all kinds of stuff, so get you a deal.

Ultimate Queen Competition | Season 9 Kick-Off

Tracks

7 p.m. Friday, free

We're starting this feisty night with the season nine premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race on the biggest LED screen in the city. After that show wraps up, Bella Couture-LeCher, Yvie Oddly, Felony Misdemeanor and more of the best local drag queens take the stage live at the club. It's the wildest competition in town and makes for a hell of a Friday night.

Dog Days

Bass Pro Shops

11 a.m. Saturday, free

It's that time of year again, and it's going to be a doggone good time. Meet all the furry friends looking for new homes, learn something in the dog-training seminars, and watch the pups chase the ball. Swing through around 1 p.m. for the dog-costume contest. It's a nice way to party with your best friend or maybe meet a new one. The event repeats next weekend.

Meet photographer Tya Alisa Anthony at Leon. Frank Varney

Artist Talk-Through with Tya Alisa Anthony

Leon

2 p.m. Saturday, free

Let's not forget we're still celebrating the Month of Photography, and the imagery of Tya Alisa Anthony is something to experience while you still can. View the exhibition through the eyes of the artist, as Anthony presents a walk-through of the gallery and shows off images of her glittery and costumed subjects.

Nice! A Comedy Show

Crossroads Theater at Five Points

8 p.m. Saturday, $5-$10

Round one went off with a hilarious bang, so come through to see if the iron can strike twice. In addition to the antics from the hosts, Robert Abbot, Walter Booth and Corey Rhoads, we'll be treated to jokes from local comics Jason Keyes, Miriam Moreno and headliner Bob Meddles. Supporting this show also supports the Crossroads Theater — a win-win.

PBR Trailer Park Prom

X Bar

8 p.m. Saturday, free

Y'all ever shotgunned a PBR with a shot of Beam in it? It's called a trailer-park strangler. It's delicious, but it's probably illegal for a bar to do it for you. Anyway, put on the necessary costume to win the contest and have a hell of a time.

