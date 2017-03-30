Ten Things to Do in Denver for Under $10 (Six Free), March 31-April 2

EXPAND Get down with the ladies of hip-hop, all weekend. Kenneth Hamblin III

April Fool's Day is on Saturday, so brace yourself for pranks. In the meantime, check out these events for an entertaining weekend. We're breaking, we're laughing, and most important, we're learning all the fun things. Check out the Westword calendar for even more to do.

Lithography Demo with Brandon Gunn and Gregory Santos

The Art Gym

6 p.m. Friday, free

Kick off the weekend with a lesson in a start-to-finish photo-plate lithography process. Take the steps with printmakers Brandon Gunn and Gregory Santos as they expose, develop and print on a motorized Griffin lithography press. You might just leave this party with a whole new hobby.

Untitled: Roots

Denver Art Museum

6 p.m. Friday, $10

DAM's throwing a heck of a party to unveil the new Mi Tierra: Contemporary Artists Explore Place exhibit. For starters, you can take a curated tour of the show with Federal Boulevard-inspired artist Dmitri Obergfell. Join in poetry jams with refugees, learn how to take grassroots action and eat bugs. For more info, go here.

All That: Back in the Day Jam

Tooey's Off Colfax

10 p.m. Friday, free

If you're just looking for an excuse to shake that butt to some old-school hip-hop and dance music, cruise over to Tooey's and get it going. DJ Paul Junior spins the hits from the ’70s to the ’90s, when the music was good. There's no cover, so get yourself a few extra shots.



Queenz of Hip-Hop 8 Jam

City Hall

12 p.m. Saturday, $10 with donation

The ladies of the hip-hop scene take over the town this weekend, but the big DJ, graff and B-Girl battles are on Saturday. Check out the rest of the jam here to find out where the black-book battles and workshops in all five elements of hip-hop are. You can knock a couple bucks off the ticket price if you bring gently used and new women's clothing and hygienic items.

Men: The Field Guide Book Launch Party

MadCap Theater

1 p.m. Saturday, free

According to Kate Corsen, author of Men: The Field Guide, there are almost eighty types of men in this world. The book humorously dives into how to navigate through the diverse field of dudes. To celebrate, Corsen and her comedian friends will offer a little show in addition to the giveaways and contests. Join the party with your girlfriends or come find out what kind of guy you are.

