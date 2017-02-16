Ten Things to Do in Denver for Under $10 (Three Free), February 17-19

This weekend is for the dogs. Brandon Marshall

It's only February, and this weekend already looks like it could be the best of the year. Somebody will let the dogs out, the dance floors will take a pounding, and we're going to wrap up the festivities with the best comedy in town. Check out the Westword calendar if you want to pack more into the next couple of days.

They're all good boys at the dog show. Brandon Marshall

Colorado Kennel Club Dog Show

National Western Complex

Friday-Sunday, $5

First off, if you don't stop by the dog show show sometime this weekend, you're blowing it. Our canine friends strut their stuff, jump off docks, test their agility, use their noses, and are just the best little dogs they can be all weekend long. Click here for the schedule so you don't miss out. It also happens to be National Pet Adoption Weekend, so think about that.

Friday Night Films: 3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets

The Cube

6 p.m. Friday, $10

Join the MCA and Dr. Vincent Piturro for a thought-provoking film and discussion in Stapleton. The Sundance-winning 3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets explores the 2012 shooting of Jordan Russell Davis, which sparked a media backlash and protests. It's an important discussion to have in our day and age. Ticket price includes popcorn and a beverage.

Annual Valentine's Play

Mercury Cafe

7:30 p.m. Friday, $10

The Valentine's play at the Mercury is a tradition around here that is not to be missed. This year the players present the dark, twisted and perverse number Lovers Split Strangers. It's wrapped not only in love, but in politics as well. See your favorite Mercury players tackle the roles of everyone from Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump to Anthony Weiner and Kellyanne Conway. Laugh, cringe and learn.

Hot Night! Valentine's With Nick & Diana

McNichols Building

8 p.m. Friday, $10

Blues, tango and alternative music will inspire our feet and hips Friday night. Join the party at 8 p.m. for a lesson in how to dance the sexy, slow Balboa blues style, then tango with professional instructors. Later on, take those new moves and shake a leg, cut a rug and just have a good time.

Sadie FWODkins

Tooey's Off Colfax

8 p.m. Friday, $5 donation

Bring your freshly learned moves or your old standbys for a dance party supporting the Broken Babes Fund and FWOD Denver's Tampon Exchange Project. Strap on a prom dress to get down to the beats of DJ Wesley Wayne. The organizations will also be raffling off all kinds of great prizes, so go black out for a good cause.

