Ready, Set, Start Shopping at Ten Fashionable November Events

As soon as the turkey's off the table, it's time to start your holiday shopping....and while you're out and about, why not pick up a few fashionable items for yourself? Between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, you have plenty of chances to shop ’til you drop. But save some energy for other fun fashion events on the calendar for the end of November.

Castle Rock Moonlight Madness Sale

8 p.m. Thursday, November 23, to 9 p.m. Friday, November 24

Outlets at Castle Rock

5050 Factory Shops Boulevard, Castle Rock

With over 100 well-known designer brands in one location, the Outlets at Castle Rock’s Moonlight Madness sale promises to be an all-night shopping extravaganza. Starting Thanksgiving night and stretching through the next day, Castle Rock will be offering not just shopping opportunities, but such live entertainment as jugglers, roving magicians, balloon and caricature artists, animated reindeer displays, photo booths and a live DJ playing music in the middle of the shopping center, so you can dance around the 55-foot Christmas tree. Prizes will be raffled off in the food court, and Flippin’ Flapjacks will be serving up a free pancake breakfast starting at 6 a.m. Friday.

Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Goldyn

Goldyn Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

Friday, November 24, through Monday, November 27

Goldyn

2040 West 30th Avenue

Goldyn is offering 30 percent off all merchandise during a weekend-long sale, when you can shop a curated mix of classic as well as progressive clothing brands. This boutique features emerging designers such as Apiece Apart, Rachel Comey, Mara Hoffman, Anna Sheffield, Jesse Kamm, Lauren Manoogian, Pamela Love, Henrik Vibsov, Lizzie Fortunato, Black Crane, WWAKE, VEDA and many more. Use discount code ALLBLACKEVERYTHING if you're shopping online...but wouldn't you rather stop by this charming store in Highland? Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Shop Cherry Creek

AILLEA Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 24, through Monday, November 27

AILLEA

1408 Larimer Street, #102, and 3000 East First Avenue, #203

Conscious beauty boutique AILLEA now has two Denver locations, both of which are giving you reason to shop early this holiday season. At either store, you'll get 20 percent off toxin-free cosmetic brands such as RMS Beauty, Rahua, Indie Lee, Kosas, Honest Hazel, Clove + Hallow, Kjaer Weis, One Love Organics, OY-L, Mun, Vapour Beauty, Maya Chia, Lily Lolo, Moon Juice and many more. (You can also get the discount online with the code AILLEACHEER.) Click here for more information.

Photo courtesy of Little White Dress Bridal Shop

Little White Dress Black Friday Flash Sale

Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, November 24

Little White Dress Bridal Shop

1130 31st Street

The local bridal emporium will hold its biggest sale ever, with over 100 sample gowns marked down to $1,000, $750 or even $500 for this one-day-only event. On this busy day, bridal parties visiting the store can be no larger than three people, and your time with a stylist is limited is 45 minutes. Click here for more information.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Larimer Square

Larimer Square Small Business Saturday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 25

Larimer Square

Small Business Saturday kicks off the holiday season on Larimer Square, where retailers such as Moda Man, Gusterman’s, AILLEA, Scarpaletto, Element, L Style Bar, Hailee Grace and the Market will be dishing out deals. The block is hosting a Peruvian pop-up shop, Qinti, through February, and Smartwool also has a holiday pop-up shop featuring the latest cold-weather apparel and accessories. Click here for more information.

DOLCE in Cherry Creek North is a great place to pick up a holiday trinket on Small Business Saturday. Photo courtesy of Cherry Creek North

Cherry Creek North Small Business Saturday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 25

Cherry Creek North

With 75 small-business retailers, including the chic Garbarini and accessory haven DOLCE, Cherry Creek North promises to be hopping on Small Business Saturday, when it will be handing out gift cards to shoppers, some valued as high as $250. The district extends sixteen blocks, from University Boulevard to Steele Street, between First and Third avenues, so guests can get their exercise in while holiday shopping, too. Click here for more information.

Colorado MMJ Fashion Show

8 p.m. Saturday, November 25

Spectra Art Space

1836 South Broadway

Colorado 420 Girls and Spectra are presenting a fashion show of marijuana-inspired local brands, including B Fresh Gear, Miss Mary Jane Co., Chiefton Supply Co. and Grassroots California, all modeled by Colorado 420 Girls. Riot Mouth will provide live music all night. Although the 21+ event is free, donations will be taken to support the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless and Spectra Art Space. Click here for more information and to reserve your spot.

Photo courtesy of Jared The Galleria of Jewelry

Le Vian Jewelry Event

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, November 27

Jared The Galleria of Jewelry

14145 West Colfax Avenue

Jared is hosting a one-day showing of Le Vian's top trends in diamonds and gems, including the designer jeweler’s exclusive Chocolate Diamonds, Peach Morganite and more. The Le Vian family history in fine jewelry spans centuries, from ancient royalty to today’s red carpet. Click here for more information.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Sacred Thisle

Sacred Thistle Pop-Up Shop

4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 30

Goldyn

2040 West 30th Avenue

Swing by Goldyn to see the special holiday pop-up shop from Sacred Thistle, with gifts, art and other curiosities. Sacred Thistle owners Sydney and Cornelia Peterson, a mother-daughter duo, find their inspiration in nature and the seasons. To celebrate the pop-up shop, Goldyn will have drinks, bites and DJ Reed Fox spinning hip-hop. Click here for more information.

Gettin' Weird for the Holidays: A Burlesque Showcase and Ugly Sweater Contest

8 p.m. Thursday, November 30

C Squared Ciders

2875 Blake Street

Rebel Girls will perform a classic Christmas striptease, while other performers will explore the the weird, dark and disturbing side of the holidays. An ugly holiday sweater contest at intermission will give prizes to the winners, and vendors — including Vibrant, with its 100 percent body-safe sex toys — will be selling wares to help with holiday shopping. Click here for more information.

