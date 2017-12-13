Ten Ways to Celebrate Star Wars: The Last Jedi Around Denver

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Thursday, December 14. While the frenzy around the release may not be quite what it was when the series first opened in Denver in the ’70s, there is no doubt that fans of the Force will be showing up to theaters this week in droves, as baby boomers join the preschool set in lapping up the latest edition of the saga. If watching the new movie isn't enough for you, no worries. From drinking to running, there's plenty of other Star Wars stuff to do in Denver. Here are some of the best Star Wars-themed events happening over the next few days.

Star Wars Trivia Nights

Various locations

December 13 to 20

Know your Banthas from Bursas? Prove it. Head out to the nearest bar (at least one holding a Star Wars trivia night) and clash with the Dark Side — by which we mean the drunks at the next table — over who knows more about Star Wars. Cedar Creek Pub in Aurora will be hosting Star Wars Trivia on the Rocks on December 13, Chain Reaction Brewing will host a trivia night on December 19, and Bruz Beers will be hosting one on December 20. There is no try. Only do.

Sex and Star Wars

Denver PIQUE

Wednesday, December 13

Do light sabers turn you on? Does Jabba's palace get you in the mood? Do you want a free ticket to the new movie? Well, if you're a gay, bi, trans, queer or questioning man, you're in luck. PIQUE Denver, a social group for GBTQ men, is hosting a Star Wars-themed night where people who show up and talk about dating apps, hooking up and sex will each receive a gratis ticket to the flick. PIQUE will even throw in free pizza and Cosmos.

Star Wars Last Jedi Field Trip

Sancho's Broken Arrow

Thursday, December 14

No, John Williams wasn't a member of the Grateful Dead, but there's no reason jam-band-loving hippies shouldn't trip on Star Wars: The Last Jedi with the rest of us. Phishheads, Deadheads and other stripes of stoners will take a field trip from Sancho's Broken Arrow, where they can enjoy a brew or two, to an opening-night screening.

Star Wars Beer Releases

Strange Craft Beer Company

Friday, December 15, 12 to 9 p.m.

Colorado craft breweries use pretty much any occasion to roll out a new niche beer, and Wit's End Brewing Company and Strange Craft Beer Company are no exception. Along with the release of The Last Jedi, these two breweries are putting out The Last Jedi IPA, which they claim comes from intergalactic hops and boasts "amazingly complex spicy notes, with a cornucopia of citrus and tropical fruit flavors that would satisfy even the most critical fanboy or fangirl." There will also be a Southern English brown ale, dubbed Stay on Target, and a pale kris tall weizenbock named Cyber Kristallweizen.

Saints of Never After's Star Wars Christmas Extravaganza

Marquis Theater

Friday, December 15

If you're conflicted about whether you want to celebrate the Force or little baby Jesus and his creepy uncle Santa Claus, head to the Marquis, where the punkers in Saints of Never After have thrown together a lineup including Almost, Maine; The Coast Is Ours; Rain in July; and Compliments to the One for some ho-ho-ho, may-the-Force-be-with-you shenanigans. Dress up as an elfin Ewok or a jolly Jabba.



24 Hours of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Alamo Drafthouse Sloan's Lake

December 15 and 16

Want to make sure you catch a seat for the new Star Wars flick on opening day? Perhaps you plan to watch it multiple times for an entire day. Either way, reserve a spot at Alamo Drafthouse Sloan's Lake, where fans are encouraged to dress up (no makeup, masks or blasters permitted) and bask in the return of Luke Skywalker. In Barfly, the venue's lounge, enjoy the musical stylings of H2Awesome!, which will lead the crowd in movie-themed games, including a "Chewbacca-Off."

Incredible Gallery

Star Wars Celebration and Art Exhibition

The Incredible Art Gallery

December 15 to 17

The Incredible Art Gallery, 1020 15th Street Unit 1V, is boasting that it will host the largest Star Wars-themed art event of the year. While we're pretty certain the good curators have forgotten the massive Denver Art Museum Star Wars costume exhibit, we're also pretty sure this will be a must-attend event, replete with Star Wars-themed works priced under $100 and created by Lucasfilm artist Christopher Clark, Ric Yancey and Matt Achziger. Food will be provided by South Philly Cheese Steak. Best of all, admission is free.



Cine-Talk: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Regal Cinemas Continental 10 & RPX

Friday, December 15, 6 p.m.

Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum will be hosting a screening at Regal Cinemas Continental 10 and RPX, at 3635 South Monaco Parkway, where speaker Jim Shima, of Corellian Droidworks' Colorado chapter, will be showing off his hand-built R2D2 and BB-8 droids that actually work. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the talk begins at 6:10 p.m., and the screening starts at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, $20, and more information, go to the Wings Over the Rockies website.

Colorado Avalanche Star Wars Night

Pepsi Center

Saturday, December 16

If you like your Star Wars on ice, head to the Pepsi Center for a bout of hockey, where our own Colorado Avalanche will be duking it out with the Dallas Stars. Tickets start at $33, and lucky fans will receive a Star Wars-themed puck. Five dollars from every ticket will go to Pop Culture Classroom, which puts on Denver Comic Con and uses comics to increase literacy across Denver.

Lace up those running shoes. Creative Commons: slgckgc

Star Wars Run!

Runner's Roost

Wednesday, December 20

Denverites like to turn pretty much anything into an opportunity to exercise. It's what makes this city so remarkable for the health-conscious and so irritating for everybody else. If you've eaten too much popcorn and candy and guzzled too much soda watching The Last Jedi again and again, consider burning off those calories, without disrupting the Star Wars festivities, at a Star Wars-themed run at the Runner's Roost at 1685 South Colorado Boulevard, at an event put on by the shop and Denver's Colfax Marathon. Break out your lightsabers and run till you pant.

