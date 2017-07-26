A Billion Nights on Earth Is Child's Play for Thaddeus Phillips

EXPAND Thaddeus Phillips is bringing his new production, A Billion Nights on Earth, to Buntport Theater. Winslow Fegley

Thaddeus Phillips, known for his mind-expanding experimental work, has a young son, and his latest play, A Billion Nights on Earth, was created for children. Also adults. A child loses his stuffed whale. Searching through the dark house at night, he "gets sucked through the refrigerator. He was in the fridge, and then there's a milk carton four times taller than the kid, and it spills over, and the milk becomes the Arctic, and he sets off looking for his whale," Phillips says in an interview.

He admits there's something of Maurice Sendak's brilliant children's books in the concept, but while Sendak's young protagonists are profoundly alone, the father of the boy in Billion Nights follows his son, and they embark on their adventure together.

It's hard to explain what's so wonderful about Phillips's work — though I think it's significant that friends ask me so often when he's coming back to Denver. Phillips usually shows in Philadelphia and New York, as well as internationally, and he visits our town once a year or less. Although the productions are exploratory, they're never pretentious. Like the folks at Buntport, with whom Phillips studied theater at Colorado College many years ago, he's influenced by Eastern European theater and makes extraordinary use of objects as well as lighting and space. He unfolds a pocket handkerchief onto a toy bed, and we're in the spare little room in Cuba where the protagonist of Lost Soles stays. He talks to video images of real Latin American telenovela stars, and they talk back to him in El Conquistador. In The World's Sharp Edge, he opens a suitcase full of sand and, through manipulation of light and shade, we see rolling desert dunes. Like all good retirees, his King Lear plays golf on an AstroTurf green. At the moment, he's intrigued with inflatables "because they're so cool. I'm working on another solo show — serious topics, but the design will be inflatable. Inflatables pack down really, really small, and they get really big. The inflatables for A Billion Nights we had made in Colombia. There are some animals that are really huge and will barely fit in the space. We're inflating fun things now, but if you inflated the wall between the U.S. and Mexico ...

