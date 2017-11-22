Ten Thanksgiving Workouts to Help You Beat the Bird

Between the bird, the booze and the pie, the average American will consume a whopping 4,500 calories on Thanksgiving day, according to the Calorie Control Council. In an effort to jump-start your metabolism, we’ve put together a list of Denver fitness studios offering Thanksgiving Day workouts — including some that are free or donation-based — to help you feel fit before the feast.

Atherial Fitness

3905 Fox Street

720-613-9293

Start the day at 9 a.m. with one of Atherial Fitness’s signature Sweat classes, Barre Fly. This workout is designed to tone and sculpt your entire body through the incorporation of the silk hammock and resistance bands. Information on drop-in rates for Barre Fly can be found online at Atherial Fitness, though it's also included in Atherial’s membership. Immediately following the barre class, Atherial is offering a donation-based Volo Flow class. All proceeds will benefit Kelly Collins, a young woman battling breast cancer. There's no need to sign up for the donation-based class; Atherial Fitness co-owner Reba Melandra encourages community members to instead join her on the mat and in the air at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday. For more information about the Volo Flow class or information about Collins, visit the event's Facebook page.

The Barre Code

2252 Larimer Street

303-704-4901

If you plan on loading up on mashed potatoes and dark meat later in the day, it’s not a bad idea to start off with the Barre Code’s Turkey Torch. This 75-minute class will begin at the barre at 9 a.m. and will leave you with shaky legs and dripping sweat; you might reconsider that second helping of pie later on. The class is free for members and only $10 for non-members. Sign up on the Barre Code’s website.

Fitrition

5058 South Syracuse Street

720-500-0202

Those in the Denver Tech Center can get moving bright and early with Fitrition’s fourth annual Thanksgiving workout at 9:15 a.m. The fitness studio/nutrition lab is offering this workout for free to the community, so you can be sure to pick up some pointers on how to fill your plate. Visit Fitrition’s Facebook page for more information.

Motion Fitness and Massage

5455 West 38th Avenue

720-609-7033

This Wheat Ridge gym knows there’s just no way around overindulgence during the holidays, which is why instructors have created the Thanksgiving Pre-Pigout Workout. The workout is free to members and only $10 as a drop-in rate, but attendees are encouraged to “set their intentions” for a healthy holiday season. The workout starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning. Visit Motion Fitness Denver online for more information.

Ohana Yoga + Barre

4342 Tennyson Street

303-495-5260

’Tis the season of giving back at Ohana Yoga + Barre. Two donation-based classes will be held this Thanksgiving, including an 8:30 a.m. barre class and a 10 a.m. heated flow. The suggested donation is $20, and all proceeds from the morning’s classes will go to WATERisLIFE, a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene programs worldwide. Visit Ohana Yoga online for more information or to sign up.

Performance Ready Fitness Studio

9064 Forsstrom Drive

303-587-5879

Those in south Denver and Lone Tree can get moving with Performance Ready Fitness Studio’s Fitness Feast. The 8 a.m. class will be held in support of the Douglas/Elbert Task Force, a nonprofit human organization dedicated to providing assistance to those in need living in Douglas and Elbert Counties. Those interested in joining the workout are asked to bring a canned food donation. Visit Performance Ready’s Facebook page for more information, or sign up for the class online here.

Tease Studio

3534 Walnut Street

303-622-3079

The extra calories will hit hard regardless on Thanksgiving, but Tease Studio is prepared to burn off as many as possible with the annual Turkey Burn. The free workout will take place from 10 to 11 a.m., and the studio will remain open until 1 p.m. for open “studio play” on the poles, lyra and hammocks. Those interested in burning and playing can sign up here.

Train. Fight. Win.

921 West Eighth Avenue

850-322-5813

You’ve got to work for that plate. Train.Fight.Win. is hosting its Eleventh Annual Thanksgiving Day Workout, which will include group conditioning that begins at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. Pay $15 for a drop-in rate, or roll this into the gym’s one-week free trial if you’re new to the studio's workouts. Visit the Train. Fight. Win. website for more information.

Bonus Burn

If you wake up on Friday feeling a few pounds heavier and in need of a total-body reset, you’re in luck. Lace up your running shoes for these two bonus-burn Black Friday workouts.

Boulder Running Company

8545 East Arapahoe Road, Unit C

303-770-5131

This is a two-part workout for everyone who overindulges on Thursday. Starting at 9 a.m., a small warm-up run will take place at Boulder Running Company before heading directly next door for a “Burn the Bird” boot camp with Crunch Fitness, located at 8525 East Arapahoe Road. Visit the Boulder Running Company’s Facebook page for more information.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

18300 West Alameda Parkway

Life’s 2 Short Fitness and Fear the Deer Half Marathon want you to #OptOutside this Black Friday, and the two organizations will host a two-hour Red Rocks workout as encouragement. The leg-burning workout is free to attend and will include stair climbing and a boot camp. Visit the Facebook event page here.

