The 21 Best Events in Denver, December 13-19

Cycling, experimental film, holiday markets, comedy and a beer festival - we've got it all in our 21 best events list for December 13-19.

Tuesday, December 13

The 2016 version of Celebration! A History of Visual Arts in Boulder (HOVAB) kicked off in September with a flurry of art exhibits, lectures and performances honoring Boulder’s rich creative communities. On Tuesday, December 13, Boulder’s filmmaking finally gets the spotlight with An Evening of Experimental Films, a program of works by Boulder’s very best film innovators. Curators Glenn Webb of the Boedecker Theater and HOVAB organizer Jennifer Heath have pulled together a definitive selection from such inventive celluloid and new-media heroes as Stan Brakhage, Michelle Ellsworth, Carl Fuermann, Philip Solomon, Stacey Steers and many others. The free screening begins ay 7 p.m. at the Boedecker, located in the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street in Boulder. Learn more about this and other remaining HOVAB presentations at hovabcelebrations.org.

EXPAND It's the wheel thing: r[EVOLVE] at McNichols White Rhino Customs

Wednesday, December 14

White Rhino Customs and its partners have been wheeling and dealing all fall, with the r[EVOLVE] campaign that both promotes local artists — who’ve been creating custom art bikes — and benefits nonprofits. The bikes are now on display in the Spokes exhibit at the McNichols Building, the site of the final r[Evolve] event, The Art of Cycling , at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 14. The celebration of Colorado’s cycling scene includes food, drink, entertainment and a silent auction of the art bikes to benefit the nonprofits. “It’s clear that we are working toward the same goal — to make this city, and all of its residents, amazing,” says Tyrone Beverly, founder of Im’Unique, a r[EVOLVE] partner. Get tickets, $20 to $30, at whiterhinocustoms.com/revolve. The McNichols is at 144 West Colfax Avenue, on the edge of Civic Center Park.

Show your love for RiNo at the RiNoMade Holiday Market, which kicks off the RiNo Art District’s campaign to celebrate all things made in the eclectic neighborhood. From 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, find RiNo-made jewelry, specialty foods and other handmade work at the Holiday Market’s temporary pop-up space at 1315 26th Street, next to First Draft Taproom & Kitchen between Larimer and Walnut streets. Buy gifts for your loved ones and support local artists — and don’t miss the RiNo holiday ornaments. For more information, visit rivernorthart.com.

EXPAND The Boettcher Mansion is decorated for the holidays. Governor's Residence Foundation

Thursday, December 15

The Governor’s Residence is all gussied up for the holidays, thanks to the Colorado Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers, which has decked the halls of the former Boettcher mansion for the fourth time. This year’s theme is “Colorado’s Kith and Kin,” and the decor in six rooms celebrates some of this state’s sister cities. Free public tours are offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, December 15, through Sunday, December 18; with the money you save, you can buy a commemorative holiday ornament for $30. All proceeds go to the Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund, which helps maintain the building at 400 East Eighth Avenue. Find out more at coloradoshome.org.

It’s easy to criticize the City of Denver for its controversial homeless sweeps and enforcement of the urban camping ban. But what about alternative solutions? A panel of service providers, homeless individuals and politicians — including Denver City Council president Albus Brooks — will gather to discuss the possibilities at Move Along to Where?, at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, at the Exdo Event Center, 1399 35th Street. Before the moderated discussion of innovative housing solutions, there will be a brief live-music performance by homeless individuals. The event is free; for more information, search “Move Along to Where?” on Facebook.

From the moment you spot the gigantic milk can that is Paul Tamburello’s Little Man Ice Cream, you know it’s more than just another cone-slinging joint. Little Man, across the street from Hirshorn Park at 2620 16th Street in LoHi, is also a community hub, where families meet and greet at special events throughout the year. Naturally, Little Man has the holidays — all the holidays — covered, and you’re invited to wear your most festive nightwear to its fourth annual Pajama Christmas Carol and Hora Around the Menorah, from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 15. Sing along with guest vocalists from North High School, the Northside Music Project and the Centennial singers while welcoming your holiday season of choice. Yes, there will be ice cream, as well as hot drinks; for more information, visit littlemanicecream.com.

At 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, rock the night away with empowering punk sing-alongs at Riot Grrrl Karaoke. This event, held at Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer Street, will benefit Girls Rock Denver, so be sure to bring feminine-hygiene products to donate to the Gathering Place and buy plenty of beers, since Ratio will be making contributions, too. Then belt out all the Bikini Kill your throat can muster. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Friday, December 16

It’s only proper that Mutiny Information Cafe, which regularly hosts readings by local poets and fiction writers, should get around to establishing its own publishing wing. The piratical bookstore’s first release is an anthology of local talent, The Mutiny Info Reader, featuring work by such readables as slam-poetry champs Suzi Q. Smith and Ken Arkind, novelist/journalist Josiah Hesse and singer-songwriter Rachael Pollard — all overseen by multimedia artist and Fast Geek Press founder Charly Fasano. A release party with a solo set by Pollard and readings or performances by several other contributors kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, December 16, at the bookstore, 2 South Broadway. Admission is free; for more information, call 303-778-7579.

One of the first theme shows to take up residence in El Charrito's Comedy RoomRoom, James Draper’s Story Time has a somewhat misleading name. Rather than telling stories (see The Narrators for that), Draper’s show calls upon comics to either share their best one-liners or generate enough new ones to fill five minutes. Like building a ship in a bottle or composing a haiku, telling a great one-liner joke requires focus, determination and maybe even a little mental illness. Shakespeare may have popularized the axiom “Brevity is the soul of wit,” but Story Time pares it down to its very essence. Join Draper along with local comics Mitch Jones, James Hamilton, Cody Spyker, Roger Stafford, Harris Alterman and headliner Curt Fletcher for short jokes and long laughs at this edition, which starts at 7 p.m. Friday, December 16, at El Charrito, 2100 Larimer Street. Admission is free, but donations are strongly encouraged. Find out more at elcharritobar.net.

Twenty college mascots are descending on Steamboat for one of the silliest and most amusing events on the ski-season calendar. The Mascot Stampede, a weekend of racing and downhill shenanigans, will highlight such local favorites as the Air Force Academy’s Gyrfalcon, the University of Colorado’s Chip the Buffalo and Colorado State University’s Cam the Ram, pitted against their costumed counterparts from across the country. The mascots will lead a night-skiing dance party on the slopes from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 16, as a warmup for the welcome parade at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, near the base of the Steamboat gondola. That will be followed by a full slate of contests, including a snow bike race, saucer pull, tug-of-war, dance-off and obstacle challenge, all visible to spectators from the base area. For more information, visit steamboat.com.

Denver International Airport is getting in the holiday spirit, with live entertainment — local choirs, brass bands and dance groups — performing in the airport’s Great Hall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting Friday, December 16, and running through Christmas Eve. But that’s just the start of the fun. On December 16, the action will heat up with an Ugly Holiday Sweater Party on the Plaza just south of the terminal, followed by a screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at 6 p.m. Get there early to take a few spins on the Plaza’s skating rink, which is sponsored by United; the party, the film and skating (including borrowed skates) are all free, but you’ll want to buy a few raffle tickets for a chance to win one of eight pairs of round-trip tickets on United. Find out more at flydenver.com.

