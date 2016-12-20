The 21 Best Events in Denver, December 20-26

EXPAND Heebonism Résurrection

However you celebrate the holidays (or even if you don't celebrate at all), we've got an event for you in this week's 21 best events.

Tuesday, December 20

Denver history is a trove of spooky stories and paranormal phenomena that defy simple explanations. Join Haunted Denver Dinner hosts Bryan and Baxter at the reportedly haunted Yak & Yeti restaurant, 9755 East Hampden Avenue, for a frightfully fun evening featuring a delicious Nepalese/Indian buffet and ghostly tales of firsthand encounters with the other side. The dinner runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20 (and again on December 27); call 720-548-8177. ’Tis the season to eat, drink and be scary.

The new edition of the space odyssey is out, and the Force is in the air. Alert all commands and gather your team of nerds to go head to head against a panel of experts at the Ratio Quiz Show: Star Wars at Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer Street. If the audience can use the Force and beat the experts, y'all get really cool prizes. Ratio's projector will be showing all your favorite Star Wars scenes while you sip brews and vie to be the brightest lightsaber in the galaxy. The quiz starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Wednesday, December 21

Josh Blue is a singular talent with an undeniable facility for hilarious riffs that he seems to casually toss off; he also has an uncanny ability to be instantly likable from the moment he grabs the mike. Blue has been a pillar of the Denver comedy scene for years; he broke out nationally when he won NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2006. Throughout his illustrious career, Blue has managed to mine his cerebral palsy for comedic gold; he doesn’t shy away from challenging subjects, either. After crushing both his Comedy Central Presents episode as well as his first one-hour special, Sticky Change, many thought he’d move on, but Blue has remained loyally local despite his success. His latest special, Delete, was crowdfunded by eager fans. Come see Blue kick off a whole weekend of shows at his home club at 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, at the Comedy Works downtown, 1226 15th Street. Tickets are $25 at comedyworks.com or 303-595-3637.

Thursday, December 22

Cartoons & Comedy is fun for performers and audience members alike, a rare glimpse into childhood from the safely ironic distance of years past. Keeping a comedy show going, particularly one that requires such elaborate pre-planning, is an impressive feat; in its two short years, Cartoons & Comedy has changed time slots, venues and formats but still managed to retain its childlike bonhomie while presenting the nimble riffs of Denver’s funniest locals and drop-in comedy-nerd heroes. At the helm of this monthly endeavor is Chris Baker, who hustles his cherubic ass off — cutting together a video package of old cartoons, wrestling videos and ’80s toy commercials, and booking a lineup of quick-witted comics every month. And, yes, there’s cereal! This month’s fun starts at 10 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, at Deer Pile, 206 East 13th Avenue, but get there early, as seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is free, but donations are suggested.

A Good Party

Here’s a great last-second opportunity to be nice for Santa: A Good Party: Ugly Sweater Edition. Fans of Be a Good Person, a local clothing brand with a positive message, will be doing much more than drinking while wearing ugly holiday sweaters at this bash, which runs from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, at City Hall, 1144 Broadway. The company will be collecting socks for the homeless, and also giving away prizes that include limited-edition BAGP ugly sweaters. The party is free, but reservations are requested at agoodparty.com. Nice!

Still hunting for gifts? Hurry to Zip 37, 3644 Navajo Street, for the last days of Holiday Art Market: Give HeART! The members of the Zip 37 co-op make the business of supporting local artists easy every year with a market full of sweet surprises at affordable prices. Find pieces to add to the collection of someone dear to you — or your own — as you browse through drawings, paintings, ceramics and mixed-media finds. Zip is open from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 22, and 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, December 23, when the show/market closes. Find out more at 303-477-4525.

The story of A Christmas Carol is familiar: We know all about the miser whose shriveled heart was forced open and warmed by ghostly Christmas visitations. First comes Jacob Marley, Scrooge’s deceased business partner, clanking the heavy chain forged by his own greed on earth. Then the Ghost of Christmas Past, with a message of bitter nostalgia for Scrooge’s innocent childhood, followed by the Ghost of Christmas Present, who takes him to see two celebrations. Finally, there’s the terrifying ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, who reveals the desolate emptiness of Scrooge’s future. Most versions go easy on the darker aspects — the suffering of the poor, Scrooge’s own childhood sorrows and the existential terror of supernatural intervention — but this year’s Denver Center production skates over none of this while still managing to maintain the joyous affirmation of the ending. The run continues with performances Thursday, December 22, through Saturday, December 24, at the Stage Theatre in the Denver Performing Arts Complex; snag tickets at denvercenter.org.

Does the thought of spending time with your family over the holidays make you want to scream? Save your breath and drown your ears in some dubstep and heavy bass instead at Deck the Hall, a concert with artists Myro, Twine, Benzmixer B2B, Definitive, Gangus, Swayd and Ryuk at Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street, on Thursday, December 22. After a night of loud music, you’ll at least have an excuse for not being able to hear Grandma ask about your love life for the hundredth time. The show is sixteen and up, and tickets start at $15; get them at thesummitmusichall.com.

