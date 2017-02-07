The 21 Best Events in Denver, February 7-13

EXPAND Artist COCO 144's work will be on display at Wall Writers: Graffiti in Its Innocence at MCA Denver. Courtesy Roger Gastman

Catch big names like Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, as well as the work of big names like Jean-Michael Basquiat, at events in Denver this week, the 21 best of which we've highlighted below.

Tuesday, February 7

In December, the last time the Colorado Avalanche met the Montreal Canadiens on the ice, things didn’t turn out so great for our hometown boys. The team scored one point, while the Montreal Canadiens — the number-one team in the Atlantic division — scored ten. The Avs have an opportunity for redemption starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, when the team squares off against the Canadiens at the Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle. For information and tickets, visit altitudetickets.com.

Wednesday, February 8

An associate professor in emergent digital practices at the University of Denver, Laleh Mehran is also an accomplished multimedia artist whose interactive work blends video, performance and geometry into exciting new forms. Mehran’s grand, participatory installations explore her personal history as the daughter of Iranian scientists who fled the revolution in their homeland in the 1970s as well as broader themes of alienation and resistance. Mehran will speak about her life and work from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, as part of the Presence: Reflections on the Middle East exhibit at Metropolitan State University’s Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive. Register for the free event at msudenver.edu/cva/events.

Since the ’70s, the punk scene has been fraught with tensions between bro bands with a boys’-club mentality and women-led and queer-identifying acts that have raged against the patriarchy in the counterculture scene. DIY venue Seventh Circle Music Collective will host a celebration of

the latter during Girls Just Wanna Play Punk!, a concert showcasing women-fronted punk bands, including Some Kind of Nightmare, In Loo, Princess Dewclaw, Theft Under a Thousand and Corner Girls. The show takes place at the collective, 2935 West Seventh Avenue, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8. For more information, go to 7thcirclemusiccollective.org.

Video-game designer Naomi Clark will explain our brain on games. Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design

Thursday, February 9

The Museo de las Americas is taking a break from indigenous folk art and current events and trends for a visual side trip through Mexican history and the effect of world trade on design in the Americas. A new exhibit, Tornaviaje/The Return Route, comprises a series of bilingual panels tracing the influence and footprint of Asian culture in Mexico, brought to American shores on Spanish galleons from Manila beginning in the sixteenth century. Examples include oddities (coins of Mexican silver marked by Asian chop marks used by merchants to test their weight), fashion (rebozos and the traditional China Poblana dress of Mexico, said to have been inspired by a Hindu woman sold into slavery by pirates) and Talavera pottery. Tornaviaje opens Thursday, February 9, with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m., and runs through May 27 at the Museo, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Find details and information about related events in the ¿Qué Pasa? section at museo.org.

Do you ever wonder what’s going on in your head when you man the joystick and give yourself over to an alternative world? Next up for the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design’s Visiting Artist, Scholar, and Designer 2016-2017 program, which is focused on the senses, is game designer Naomi Clark, whose lecture, “Apprehending Play: Systems That Shape Leisure,” will trace the psychology and neuroscience of gaming. Clark will bring her extensive experience in the field and, as an assistant professor at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts Game Center, a scholarly point of view to the lectern at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 9, in RMCAD’s Mary Harris Auditorium, 1600 Pierce Street in Lakewood. RMCAD students, faculty, staff and alumni will be admitted free; general admission tickets for all others are $10, or $5 for students with ID and 40 West Arts District members. Learn more and register in advance at vasd.rmcad.edu.

With political debates heating up, we need Warm Cookies of the Revolution now more than ever. From 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, the civic health club founded by Evan Weissman will focus on The Reconstructionists: Celebrating Badass Women and Scrapbooking. While you help make a group scrapbook (bring memorabilia), you’ll listen as three definite badasses — Rosa Guzman-Snyder, Sarah Jackson and Nita Mosby-Tyler — share stories of working for justice in their communities. The club meets at the McNichols Building, and admission is free — as are the warm cookies. Find out more at warmcookiesoftherevolution.org.

Happy anniversary to the Dairy Arts Center, which turns 25 this year. In its quarter-century of existence, the Dairy has become a major force in progressive visual arts and film programming in the region. Come celebrate the milestone at the Silver Soirée, where you can dance to tunes of the Denver Motown Revue, nosh on hors d’oeuvres, sip on drinks and help fund another 25 years of showcasing great art. The gala stars at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 9, at the Dairy, 2590 Walnut Street in Boulder. Purchase tickets, $75, at tickets.thedairy.org.

